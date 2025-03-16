Explore Bharat’s Creative Cities

India’s participation in the global creative economy has been steadily growing, contributing significantly to world GDP. The UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) highlights the role of cultural and economic development through creativity. By integrating creative industries into urban policies, cities are paving the way for a future where culture and innovation shape sustainable development.

What Are Creative Cities?

Creative cities are urban centers that harness creativity as a key factor for sustainable development. These cities integrate cultural industries such as music, art, literature, design, and gastronomy into their economic and social frameworks to promote innovation, cultural diversity, and economic growth. To understand creative cities, it is essential to examine creative industries and their global market classification.

What Are Creative Industries?

Creative industries involve the generation, production, and commercialization of ideas, knowledge, and information. They combine culture, technology, and economics to drive innovation, job creation, and economic growth. Often referred to as the “Orange Economy” or “Creative Economy,” these industries contribute over $2.25 trillion to the global economy and create nearly 30 million jobs worldwide (UNCTAD, 2022).

Classification of Creative Industries by UNCTAD

UNCTAD classifies creative industries into four broad groups:

1. Heritage:

o Traditional Cultural Expressions (Art, crafts, festivals, rituals, folklore)

o Cultural Sites (Museums, heritage sites, libraries)

2. Arts:

o Visual Arts (Painting, sculpture, photography, digital art)

o Performing Arts (Music, dance, theater, circus)

3. Media:

o Publishing & Printed Media (Books, newspapers, e-books)

o Audiovisuals (Film, TV, radio, animation, music recordings)

4. Functional Creations:

o Design (Fashion, jewelry, interior design, industrial design)

o New Media (Video games, VR, software, digital advertising)

o Creative Services (Architecture, advertising, cultural tourism)

Importance of Creative Industries for India

India’s rich cultural heritage, skilled workforce, and growing digital economy give it a strong presence in the global creative economy.

• Economic Contribution: India’s creative economy is valued at over $200 billion (FICCI, 2023).

• Employment Generation: Millions of jobs span traditional arts, media, and digital platforms.

• Global Influence: Bollywood, music, handicrafts, and IT-based creative industries have an international reach.

• Cultural Preservation: Protects and promotes Indian traditions, crafts, and folk arts.

The UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN)

Established in 2004, UCCN fosters cooperation among cities that prioritize creativity for sustainable urban development. As of 2025, nearly 350 cities from around 90 countries are part of the network, categorized under seven creative fields: Crafts and Folk Art, Design, Film, Gastronomy, Literature, Media Arts, and Music.

Criteria for UCCN Membership

A city must meet several criteria to be classified under UCCN, including:

• An established cultural industry in the chosen creative field.

• Presence of cultural institutions, events, and research centers.

• Active participation of the local community in cultural activities.

• Experience in hosting national and international events.

By joining UCCN, cities commit to sharing best practices, promoting cultural and creative industries, strengthening cultural participation, and integrating culture into urban development plans. This collaboration fosters international cooperation, enhances cultural tourism, and promotes socio-economic growth.

India’s Participation in UCCN

India’s involvement in UCCN offers multiple benefits, including economic growth, cultural preservation, global recognition, and knowledge exchange, all of which boost local economies through cultural industries and tourism.

Recognized Indian Creative Cities

1. Varanasi (Music) – 2015

o Renowned for Hindustani classical music and association with musical legends.

2. Jaipur (Crafts & Folk Art) – 2015

o Famous for craftsmanship in blue pottery, block printing, jewelry, and miniature paintings.

3. Chennai (Music) – 2017

o A hub for Carnatic music, home to the prestigious Margazhi Festival.

4. Mumbai (Film) – 2019

o The heart of Bollywood, India’s largest film industry, producing thousands of films annually.

5. Srinagar (Crafts & Folk Art) – 2021

o Known for Pashmina shawls, Kashmiri carpets, paper mâché, and walnut wood carving.

6. Kozhikode (Literature) – 2023

o Recognized for its strong legacy in Malayalam literature and vibrant literary festivals.

7. Gwalior (Music) – 2023

o Known for its Dhrupad and Khayal traditions in Hindustani classical music.

India’s Newest Creative Cities: Kozhikode and Gwalior

Kozhikode – City of Literature

Kozhikode boasts over 70 publishing houses producing 400-500 books annually and 545 libraries with tens of thousands of members. Literature and reading are deeply embedded in the city’s culture.

Notable Literary Festivals:

• Beypore Art, Craft, Tourism, and Literature Festival – Celebrating Vaikom Muhammad Basheer’s legacy.

• Kerala Literature Festival – One of India’s largest literary gatherings.

Initiatives Supporting Literature:

• SecondPen: Encouraging medical professionals to develop writing skills.

• PuKaSa Association: Organizing exhibitions, public readings, and poetry recitals.

• Gender Museum & Gender Library: Hosting literary workshops on gender equality.

• Abussabah Library: Offering books in Braille to promote accessibility.

Gwalior – City of Music

Gwalior is a key cultural hub in Madhya Pradesh, known for its deep ties to Hindustani classical music, particularly the Gwalior Gharana’s Dhrupad and Khayal traditions.

Major Music Festivals:

• Tansen Sangeet Samaroh Festival – Attracting 4,000-5,000 attendees daily.

• Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Initiative – Promoting cross-cultural exchange.

Music Accessibility Initiatives:

• Reducing costs for shows and offering free performances.

• Awarding study grants to underprivileged students.

• Dream Hatcher Initiative: Empowering women through music projects.

Conclusion

India’s participation in UCCN underscores its commitment to creativity as a catalyst for sustainable urban development. By nurturing creative industries, the country is preserving its cultural heritage, strengthening global influence, and driving economic growth.

