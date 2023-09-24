Family-Friendly Outdoor Charm of New Orleans

Embracing nature’s elements and indulging in outdoor escapades brings a unique thrill to any travel experience. In New Orleans, a city brimming with vibrant culture and rich history, the allure of the outdoors is irresistible, no matter the time of year. From the sultry heat of summer to the crisp coolness of fall and the mild charm of spring, outdoor activities seamlessly integrate into the city’s essence. Many opportunities to bask in the open air await, letting the city’s dynamic atmosphere embrace you as you create cherished memories. Whether you are an explorer or a leisurely wanderer, the outdoors of New Orleans promises an unforgettable journey through its rich culture and scenery.

Kayaking along Bayou Saint John

Kayaking along the bayou is a spring and summertime favourite for visitors and locals alike. Mid-City is prime for soaking up the sun and fresh air while paddling through the water when the weather is nice. Schedule a guided kayak tour or rent equipment and go solo - either way, you will have a good time!

Secluded swamp tours

Take a break from the city and go to the swamplands for an outdoor adventure like no other. Swamp tours are great group activities that offer the opportunity to get up close and personal with Louisiana’s vast wetland ecosystems. From kayaks to airboats, there are many options for seeing the swamps–browse our guide to the different types of swamp tours and choose the experience that speaks to you most. For a fun alternative, check out Zip NOLA, the world’s first fully aquatic swamp zip line, just 45 minutes outside New Orleans in LaPlace.

Bike through different NOLA neighbourhoods

Biking through New Orleans is one of the best ways to see the city. Rent a bike and follow a bike itinerary to explore the depths and stretches of New Orleans’ neighbourhoods on two wheels. Several facilitated bike tours and social bike outings are also offered throughout the city. Get Up N Ride NOLA and Flambeaux Bike Tours are two local favourites.

Spend a day at City Park

You can spend an entire day outdoors at New Orleans City Park. Browse the park’s artistic offerings at the Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden and the Enrique Alférez Sculpture Garden, plan a family-friendly outing at Storyland or have a picnic near Big Lake and ask about some of the park’s recreation rentals. If you are feeling sporty, City Park’s disc golf courses are a great way to explore the park and enjoy some friendly competition. There is plenty to see, do, and experience at this sprawling Mid-City oasis.

Walk, bike, or run the Lafitte Greenway

The Lafitte Greenway is a 2.6-mile linear park from Mid-City to the foot of the French Quarter in New Orleans. When traversing the trail by foot or on two wheels, you will run into restaurants and retail shops, exercise groups, designated play areas, farmers markets, and green spaces. Stop into a beer garden for a refreshing sip, grab a bagel from Flour Moon Bagels, catch an outdoor show at Broadside, or hike the trail to Armstrong Park. The Greenway is ever evolving, with new points of interest popping up every few months.

Golf around the city

Grab your clubs and golfing buddies and tee off at one of the city’s beautiful golf courses. Both public and private courses span the city and surrounding area. Take in beautiful Uptown at the Audubon Park Golf Course or play like your favourite pros at TPC of Louisiana, home to the PGA’s Zurich Classic tournament. The Joseph M. Bartholomew Municipal Golf Course offers a serene experience in the quiet of Gentilly.

Walk with animals

Get up close and personal with the wildlife of New Orleans – both native and exotic. Explore the Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Reserve and walk the Madere Marsh Boardwalk in New Orleans East to meet with some of Louisiana’s local wildlife. You may also head to the beautiful, award-winning Audubon Zoo to see a sea lion show, explore the African savanna, and much more.