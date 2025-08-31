Feasting on Fungi: The country of Philadelphia’s 40th annual mushroom festival at Kennett Square

Kennett Square, located in the Countryside of Philadelphia, is known as the Mushroom Capital of the World, producing over 60% of the crop in the US. Each September, on the weekend after Labor Day, the region celebrates this recognition at the Annual Mushroom Festival now in its 40th year. Locals and visitors can sample everything from mushroom soup to mushroom ice creams, learn about the growing process at farms, and visit markets with fresh produce, and shop at local boutiques with mushroom-themed merchandise. The Countryside of Philadelphia’s convenient location, just a short drive from Philadelphia, makes it a unique weekend stop to indulge in local culture.

History

The Mushroom Festival has grown from a one-day, one-block local celebration to a nationally-recognised, two-day event that attracts thousands of visitors to Kennett Square. With the help of dedicated local volunteers, the festival has grown into one of the largest and most celebrated events in Pennsylvania.

Theme

This year’s festival theme is “Harvesting 40 Years Together!”, which represents the dedication to nurturing not just the delicious and healthy fungi that they grow and celebrating the journey, but also supporting the future of the community.

Mushroom Parade

This year the Kennett Square Mushroom Festival will be held on September 6 and 7, kicking off early with the lively Mushroom Parade on Thursday, September 4. Expect music, colourful costumes, community spirit, and small-town magic as artists, organisations, and local businesses parade through the heart of Kennett Square.

The Festival

The Mushroom Festival celebrates mushrooms, mushroom farms, and Kennett Square. Festival attendees can sample a variety of mushroom-centric foods, from fried mushrooms to mushroom soup and many other dishes, and learn about the mystical and interesting process of mushroom growing. Attendees can also visit the many craft vendors, many of whom offer mushroom-themed goodies, visit the delightful Kennett Square boutiques, and enjoy a variety of restaurant options in Kennett Square, and more.

More Fungi Fun Around the Year

The celebration of mushrooms is not just restricted to the festival but is seen all throughout the year at dedicated stores, exhibits, and other occasions.

The Woodlands at Phillips: Store & Exhibit

Located in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, Woodlands at Phillips is a fourth-generation family mushroom business in a restored 1828 farmhouse filled with everything mushroom, from exhibits with real ones growing, information, history and more.

The Mushroom Cap

The Mushroom Cap, established in 2004 in Kennett Square, showcases fresh local mushrooms and regional specialities. From their mushroom exhibit, the model mushroom house, an informative short videoexplaining local mushroom cultivation, or their on-site shop featuring themed cooking ingredients and souvenirs, it is a must-stop for all mushroom lovers.

2025 Midnight in the Square

Every New Year’s Eve, Kennett Square transforms into a light filled celebration featuring live music, stage shows, laser shows, and a giant mushroom that is lifted high above the square before its iconic Mushroom Drop atmidnight.