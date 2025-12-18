India GDP estimated to grow at 7.5 pc in FY26: Report

Mumbai: India’s real gross domestic product (GDP) is likely to grow at 7.5 per cent in FY26 and moderate to 7 per cent in the subsequent fiscal year, a domestic rating agency said on Wednesday.

The rupee, which is hitting lifetime lows lately and has breached the 91-mark, will appreciate and is expected to be at the 89-90 level in FY27, according to Careedge Ratings. “India’s macroeconomic outlook remains constructive heading into FY27. Even with external uncertainties lingering, the Indian economy is expected to record healthy growth of 7 per cent in FY27,” its chief economist Rajani Sinha said.

The growth momentum will be supported by factors like comfortable inflation, lower interest rates and lower tax burden, Sinha said, adding that a likely US-India trade deal would provide further impetus.