ElectriGo unveils electric bus leasing

ElectriGo, a full-stack electric bus leasing platform, has officially launched its electric bus leasing offering targeting private bus operators. ElectriGo has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Green Energy Mobility Solutions Ltd (GEMS) for the deployment of 50 electric buses across key transport routes.

The MoU was formalised on August 1, 2025 in Chennai and marks a significant step in accelerating the commercial adoption of electric buses in public and contract transportation. To support its operations, GEMS today announced the launch of Ziel Mobility, a green aggregator ecosystem focused on electric passenger buses and electric trucks.

The company emerged from the success of Turno, India’s largest electric small commercial vehicle (eSCV) platform launched in 2021 by former Zoomcar CXOs Hemanth Aluru and Sudhindra Reddy.