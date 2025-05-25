Go Glamping: The best of comfort and adventure in the golden State

California offers a unique blend of the thrill of camping and the comforts of luxury at some of the best glamping spots across the state. Whether it’s the stunning coastlines, majestic mountains, or serene deserts, California’s glamping retreats allow you to immerse yourself in nature while enjoying modern conveniences.

Wilderness Retreats

Perfect for hiking, biking, boating, fishing, and water sports, these glamping locations are nestled in California’s top mountain, lake, and forest settings.

• Cave Springs Resort

Stay in vintage Airstream trailers near the charming town of Dunsmuir. Explore Mount Shasta, relax by the Sacramento River, or hike to Hedge Creek Falls during the day. Unwind at night in a restored Airstream blending modern comfort with nostalgic charm.

• SunHawk Farms

Located in Mendocino, this eco-friendly resort offers glamping tents, a kid-friendly water slide, and a recreational lake on seven acres — perfect for families to connect with nature or join pickleball camps.

• Camp Nauvoo

Near Lake Tahoe in Placerville, Camp Nauvoo offers glamping tents and teepees on 88 acres alongside Weber Creek. Enjoy hiking, swimming, fishing, and sports without ever leaving the campgrounds.

• Dawn Ranch

A romantic getaway in the San Francisco Bay Area, Dawn Ranch features vintage canvas tents in a fruit orchard. Couples can roast s’mores, learn Fender guitar, and indulge in nature-inspired spa treatments and gourmet dining at The Lodge.

• Under Canvas Yosemite

An 80-acre luxurious glamping site just 10 minutes from Yosemite’s entrance. Guests enjoy plush king-size beds, ensuite bathrooms, and West Elm furnishings for the ultimate upscale outdoor experience.

Coastal Glamping Getaways

For stunning ocean views, sunsets, and beachside adventures, these coastal retreats deliver unforgettable experiences.

• Waypoint Ventura

Stay in one of 20 uniquely restored Airstream trailers just blocks from Ventura Beach. Each trailer has its own fun personality, such as The Flamingo or Green Eggs & Ham.

• Camp Catalina White’s Landing

On Catalina Island, enjoy beachfront cabins and tents with comfy beds. From March to November, families can join guided fishing, yoga sessions, and Trapper Adventure programs for kids.

• Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort

Rent an RV or stay in a beachfront cottage in Newport Beach. Enjoy a waterpark, boat rentals, a Pirate’s playground, and beach bonfires. Conveniently close to Fashion Island and Balboa Island.

• Campland on the Bay & Mission Bay RV Resort

Located in San Diego, Campland offers a lively atmosphere with RV rentals, beachfront fire pits, and water sports—ideal for families. Mission Bay provides a more tranquil setting with hiking, biking, and watersports.

Desert & Unique Experiences

For open vistas, starry skies, and adventurous escapes, these desert and unique glamping spots stand out.

• Noma Resort

High Sierra luxury in geometric domes with skylights for stargazing. Enjoy fishing ponds, apple orchards, canoeing, and hiking trails.

• Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp Resort

A family-friendly spot in Lodi with a water park, laser tag, mini-golf, cabins, RV sites, and tent camping. Close to wine country, San Francisco, and Sacramento.

• Palm Canyon Hotel & RV Resort

Near Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, this Wild West-themed resort features pools, a saloon, and some of the best stargazing in an International Dark Sky Community. Enjoy desert hiking and cowboy adventures by day.

• Old Town Ranch

Stay in a converted Conestoga wagon in Temecula. Spend days horseback riding, exploring the ranch, and visiting nearby wineries.