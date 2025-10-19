How men can stay fresh and energised for Diwali parties

From high-energy Diwali parties to long evenings of social gatherings, family get-togethers, and festive celebrations, this season demands not just style but stamina and, above all, enduring freshness. For men who want to stay confident, upbeat, and fragrant throughout the celebrations, here’s a step-by-step guide leveraging modern grooming essentials and fragrance techniques.

1. Start your routine with a fresh shower

Kick off your day with a revitalising shower using a gentle shower gel or soap enriched with invigorating notes like citrus, mint or patchouli. These scents cleanse away sweat, infuse the skin with freshness, and lay the foundation for lasting aroma. Don’t overlook a thorough scalp cleanse with a hydrating shampoo, the festive humidity and long hours of socialising can lead to sweat build-up.

Expert Secret:Alternate between cooling body washes and exfoliating scrubs on different days. This dual routine not only purifies the skin but also keeps body odour at bay during long celebrations.

2. Layer fragrances the right way

Long-lasting freshness requires smart layering. After showering, sprits a complementary body mist or deodorant directly onto clean, towel-dried skin especially on pulse points such as the wrists, inner elbows, and neck. Pulse points radiate heat and help diffuse scent slowly, ensuring a more persistent fragrance throughout the night.

Expert Secret:Never rub perfume or cologne into your skin; this breaks down the delicate top notes. A light spray and air dry will preserve the scent structure, helping keep your fragrance true and appealing all evening.

3. Choose fragrances wisely

Opt for light and uplifting scents having citrus & spicy floral notes. Consider using deodorant sprays that offer freshness for longer hours such as Park Avenue Voyage Deodorant Spray. Such deo sprays are energy-boosting yet never overpowering, making them perfect for Diwali parties, card nights, and festive dinners. Avoid heavy fragrances, which can become overwhelming and even trigger discomfort for those around you.

Expert Secret:For a truly unique scent signature, layer a body mist with a lightly scented hair product. Subtle fragrance from multiple grooming essentials (shower gels, deodorant, mist, and hair shampoo) creates a multidimensional freshness.

4. Maintain on-the-go grooming

Pack a compact grooming kit in your bag or car a travel-size soap or wipes, a roll-on deodorant, and a body mist/mini perfume. This allows quick touch-ups between events, especially after dancing or socialising. Many modern grooming kits nowinclude matte-finish facial wipes and scalp sprays, helping control sweat and excess oil in minutes.

Expert Secret:Carry blotting papers or a small towel to dab away sweat after livelyGarba routines. Reapply body mist or a deodorant, focusing on the neck and chest for maximum freshness.

5. Focus on hydration and nutrition

Stay hydrated with frequent water sips, and fuel up with light snacks like fruit, seasoned nuts, or yogurt before heading out. Proper hydration and nutrition help regulate body temperature, keeping sweat and fatigue in check.

Expert Secret:Add a few drops of lemon or mint to your water bottle a subtle but noticeable flavour that reinvigorates senses and keeps breath fresh long into the night.

6. The finishing touch: Shirt, scalp, and accessories

Before leaving for celebrations, lightly mist your shirt or scarf with fragrance never directly onto expensive fabrics, but from a distance to allow a gentle, lingering freshness. Comb and style hair with a non-greasy hair serum or light-hold pomade featuring fresh notes. For those with facial hair, run a scented beard oil through for total grooming harmony.

Expert Secret:If you plan to wear accessories like watches or metal bracelets, spray fragrance on the inner wrist before wearing them, the heat from metal can subtly amplify your scent.

Conclusion

This Diwali, freshness is an art man can master with smart product choices and advanced fragrance techniques. Step into every party, get-together, and celebration not just looking great but feeling reinvigorated through the right shower gels, mists, deodorants, grooming kits, and most importantly, expert care. The festival is about togetherness, energy, and joy let each moment be accompanied by fresh confidence and lasting charm.

(The writer is a, Global Head- R&D for PremiumPersonal Care, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.)