Hyderabad gears up for Dandiya Masti with glittering curtain raiser

Hyderabad’s festive spirit is ready to ignite as Dandiya Masti – 2025, presented by Jaunty Hat Events, prepares to roll out the city’s biggest Navratri celebrations. The much-anticipated event had its grand curtain raiser on September 20 at Flip Side, Financial District, Nanakramguda, setting the stage for an 11-day extravaganza beginning on September 22.

The vibrant poster launch witnessed an enthusiastic gathering with Jaunty Hat Events Founder Ms. Deepika Baji Reddy leading the unveiling. Joining her were actress Ariyana Glory, actor Ram Karthik, and an exciting lineup of DJs including DJ Kim, DJ Floza, DJ Vineesh, DJ Rishi, DJ Harish, and DJ Vivan, promising high-energy performances throughout the festival.

Touted as Hyderabad’s Biggest Dandiya Nights – Dance Like Never Before!, the festival will run from September 22 to October 2 at Flip Side, Nanakramguda. Blending traditional Garba beats with a Bollywood twist, the celebrations are designed to be a perfect mix of culture, music, and entertainment.

Special Attractions:

•Live Dhol & DJ Performances

•Celebrity & Influencer Appearances

•Themed Décor with Spectacular Lighting

•Spacious Open Arena with Grandeur Stage Setup

•Dedicated Food Court offering festive delights

Adding more excitement to the celebrations, Jaunty Hat Events announced daily silver coin prizes for categories like Best Dancer and Best Dressed, with exclusive rewards for children. Corporate packages and special couple deals are also being offered, ensuring the event caters to families, professionals, and youngsters alike.

Tickets are affordably priced from ₹199 onwards and are available on BookMyShow, with attractive group and couple packages for larger gatherings.

Sharing her vision for the event, Ms. Deepika Baji Reddy said, “With Dandiya Masti – 2025, we want to give Hyderabad a never-before experience of Navratri celebrations.

This festival is about bringing families together to celebrate culture, music, and dance while creating memories that last a lifetime.”

With dazzling stage setups, celebrity appearances, and an electrifying mix of tradition and glamour, Dandiya Masti – 2025 promises to be more than just a dance event. It is set to transform Hyderabad’s festive nights into an unforgettable Navratri experience.