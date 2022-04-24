Idol desecrated in Gurugram's Dadi Sati Mata temple

Unidentified persons desecrated an idol of ancient 'Dadi Sati Mata' at the 'Dadi Sati Mata' temple located in village Bhondsi of Gurugram.

The incident came to light on Saturday morning when the devotees went to the temple for worship.

After noticing the desecrated idol, the devotees immediately informed the temple committee.

The police suspect that the idol was desecrated on Friday night. Police are collecting CCTV footage to identify the culprits. Complainant Bhagirath Raghav of Bhondsi village told the police that an idol of ancient 'Dadi Sati Mata' was destroyed by unknown persons with a sharp-edged object. "Dadi Sati Mata temple is a symbol of faith, not only for Bhondsi village but also surrounding 36 villages. We have urged the police to nab the criminals as soon as possible," Raghav said.

The village people suspect that Shahrun, who had allegedly tried to destroy an idol at Chander Shekhar farmhouse near the village a few years back, may be behind the crime, police said.

The villagers in the FIR said that the people and junkyard dealers who are living within the limit of 1 km of the temple should be interrogated.

Karni Sena president Surajpal Ammu came to the spot and claimed that "it was an act to provoke Hindus".

"We have spoken to the district administration and senior police officials to take strict action against the accused. The criminals should be arrested at the earliest," Ammu said. "In connection with the incident, an FIR has been registered at the Bhondsi police station. The investigation team is probing the matter from all possible angles," Subhash Boken, spokesperson for the Gurugram police said. The police pacified people who had gathered at the spot and assured them to arrest the accused within two days.