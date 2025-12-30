Cong protests against power security charges

Bhubaneswar: The Congress leaders and workers on Monday staged protests outside electricity offices across Odisha in protest against the imposition of additional security deposit (ASD) on domestic power consumers. Several party leaders, including Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das, former Union minister Srikant Jena, and women wing chief Meenakshi Bahinipati, demonstrated outside the Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL) office in Bhubaneswar.

They later attempted to gherao the office, but security personnel closed the gates, prompting party workers to lock the entrance from outside. Police detained several leaders and workers to disperse the protesters. At the protest meeting, Das alleged that power consumers were being exploited in the name of ASD and smart meters.

“Electricity is a basic need like food, clothes, and house. If its supply is stopped, life will come to a standstill. Therefore, the government should provide at least 300 units of electricity free,” he demanded. He also demanded free power for farmers of the State. Das appealed to the public to raise voice against the exploitation in the name of ASD.

Jena alleged that power tariff for industries in other States is around Rs 8 per unit, but in Odisha, it was being provided to such consumers at Rs 4.50 per unit. If the company needs money, they can enhance the tariff for industries instead of domestic consumers, he suggested. “Instead of putting the additional financial burden on consumers, the government should think of giving 300 units of free power to the public,” Jena demanded.

Similar protests were held in different districts, including Kalahandi, Bolangir, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack and Khurda. Earlier, CEOs of Tata Power Distribution Companies at a press conference here claimed that the levy of ASD on electricity bill is a statutory requirement mandated under the Electricity Act, 2003 and abides by the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) regulations.