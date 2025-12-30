Allowance of traditional artistes enhanced

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has raised the monthly allowance of folk and traditional art performers under the ‘Mukhyamantri Kalakar Sahayata Yojana’. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi while inaugurating the 48th State-level ‘Pala’ conference in Keonjhar on Sunday evening.

According to the revised allowance, a traditional art performer, including those engaged in ‘Pala’ play aged between 40 and 80 years, will now receive Rs 3,000 per month from the previous monthly assistance of Rs 2,000. Similarly, performers above 80 years of age will get Rs 3,500 monthly allowance, up from Rs 2,500, Majhi said.

This initiative is expected to benefit 47,704 artistes across Odisha, providing much-needed financial relief and recognition to performers in traditional arts like ‘Pala’ and other cultural forms.

The enhanced allowances are designed to protect and promote Odia cultural identity, with the Chief Minister emphasising the vital role artistes play in preserving the State’s heritage.

“This increase is a tribute to the dedication of our artistes who safeguard and propagate our rich traditions,” Majhi said during the event.

The Chief Minister said the contribution of ‘Pala’ is significant for the preservation and promotion of the Odia language.

He thanked the Pala artistes for keeping alive Odia folk literature since generations.

“Preserving such a rich folk art and working towards its development is the responsibility and duty of all of us,” the Chief Minister said.

‘Pala’ is one of the traditional Odia folk arts where the ‘gayak’, the chief performer, infuses moral talks through storytelling, music, dance, and drama. He or she mostly narrates Hindu epics and myths, often featuring topics from Mahabharat, Ramayan and epics from Odisha.

The State government, in the early 90s, started using ‘Pala’ as a medium of disseminating social messages and creating health awareness among the people, an official said.