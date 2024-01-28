Importance of HPV vaccine for men

Malhotra : The human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, long recognized for its role in preventing cervical cancer in women, also plays a crucial role in safeguarding men from various health risks. Beyond its direct impact on individual health, HPV vaccination for males contributes to public health by breaking the chain of transmission and protecting against cancers and genital warts.

HPV is not solely a sexually transmitted infection (STI) transmitted through sexual contact. It can also spread through non-sexual skin-to-skin contact. Even uninfected men can carry and transmit the virus unknowingly. Vaccinated men, while still able to carry the virus, significantly reduce the viral load in their bodies, lowering the risk of transmission to their partners. This indirect effect contributes to reducing cervical cancer incidence in women.

The protective benefits of the HPV vaccine extend beyond cervical cancer to shield men from oropharyngeal cancer (throat cancer) and penile cancer. HPV strains 16 and 18, targeted by the vaccine, are responsible for a significant percentage of these cancers. By proactively getting vaccinated, men can significantly reduce their risk of developing these potentially life-threatening diseases.

Genital warts, caused by certain HPV strains covered by the vaccine, can be uncomfortable and embarrassing for men. Vaccination decreases the likelihood of contracting these warts, offering peace of mind and eliminating a potential source of self-consciousness.

The comprehensive benefits of HPV vaccination for males extend to public health by reducing overall HPV prevalence. This, in turn, leads to a decrease in cervical cancer cases in women, a lighter burden on healthcare systems, and the promotion of overall sexual health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends routine HPV vaccination for all boys and girls starting at age 11 or 12. Even young men who missed early vaccination can catch up later, with the CDC recommending vaccination through age 26. Acknowledging the broader benefits of HPV vaccination for males is essential for building a healthier future for individuals and communities alike. Empowering men with knowledge and access to HPV vaccination is a crucial public health intervention with far-reaching implications.

(The author is a Director of Surgical Oncology at CK Birla Hospital®, Delhi)

