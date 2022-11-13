International Literature Summit & World Poetry Conference concludes

Chandigarh, the city of concrete, was in for a surprise when a Aazaad Foundation's Literature Summit saw literary stalwarts air dropping or carring through busy streets to reach city centre in Sector 17. It is rare to meet a poet, and scholar of international repute who has authored 150 books, to the surprise of many scribes too. One fifty, they ask in big surprise. But Dr Jernail Singh Anand, the President of the Conference, nods affirmatively, but gracefully. It is not his maiden venture. Previously also, he has organised World Poetry Conferences in 2019, 2020 and 2021. This is the fourth, he tells with a feeling marked by elation.

Hardly ever one might come across such a wonderful mix of intellectuals who represent the entire India, coming as far as Assam, Hyderabad, Chennai, West Bengal, and from comparatively nearer places like Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and closer home, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Chandigarh.

One of the Guests of Honour, Vinod Khanna is heard saying: Chandigarh is now fast shedding its image of a concrete city as it has become a hot destination for poets and intellectuals, courtesy such gatherings.

It was a treat to meet Sikh scholar, Dr Dalvinder Singh Grewal, who has worked extensively on Sikh religion and released five of his books on Guru Nanak. It was no less rewarding to listen to the poetry from the 'Voice Over the Waves' from a recent book of Dr Molly Joseph. One could feel the warm fragrance of Varanasi from Dr Bina Singh's poetic work 'Pighalte Lamhe' from which she recited her poem along with her English poems. Mukul Kumar's 'Rhythm of the Ruins' received thunderous applause when he touched upon the issues of poverty.

Dr Parneet Jaggi, the host, pointed out that we should not go after best sellers, rather aim for the best writings. This concern was also aired by Dr Maja Herman Sekulic, the Conference Chair, who travelled from Serbia to join the Conference. Her book 'The Mighty Irene and the Survivor of a Million Shipwrecks' which was published along with Dr JS Anand, was also unveiled. Utopia, Dystopia to Jernopia, - a new term was in circulation in the conference, which Dr Molly has coined, to describe Dr Anand's third book of the Mahakaal Trilogy, 'The Ultronic Age'. Critical Review of Dr Anand's Trilogy was a hot work, which contained the articles of top scholars on Lustus, 'The Netherworld and the Ultronic Age'. 'We have attended and even organised many conferences, but this is different', said Dr Tanu Gupta, Head Dept. of English, from Chandigarh University, who appreciates the informal and warm ambience of the Conference. Similar were the views of Prof. Maninder Sidhu, Head from the Govt. Girls College, Sec. 11, Chandigarh, who found a long queue of speakers after her.

What is the take away? Mili Das who travelled from West Bengal says: The meeting with mighty minds, and these sweet memories of a wonderful time.

The conference had an international section as well. It was thrilling to listen to the Cosmic Anthem recited by a Greek poet, Angeliki Zevgolati, followed by other poets.

Too much of poetry and scholastics can ride your nerves. And the entry of kids who danced to the tune of popular numbers sprinkled charm over the tensed nerves.

Speaking on the ethicality of a writing, Keynote speaker Dr Harish Narang, former Chair, Jawahar Lal University New Delhi, asserts that the fighter's part that comes to a true lover and creator of literature makes creative writing ethical in nature and places a big societal responsibility on the author. Talking about the running theme of the Conference, Dr Anand says: Only the study of Literature can help us rebuild the dwindling moral structures of our society.

Articulating the general feelings of the participants, the Chief Guest Sh. Bhagirath Choudhary says: The Conference has given us a global platform of literary dialogue to interact, connect and share with each other and learn as well which was never possible otherwise. In conclusion, the conference has made November 6 and 7 November memorable days in the history of the City Beautiful with beautiful souls converging around and visiting cafeteria, Rock Garden, the Lake, imbibing the spirit of Chandigarh and Punjab.