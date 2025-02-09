Krishna Kalagara’s Photography Shines at ‘Galleria 2025’

The prestigious photography exhibition “Galleria 2025” has `opened at the State Gallery of Art in Madhapur, Hyderabad, showcasing the stunning works of renowned photographer and entrepreneur Krishna Kalagara. Running from February 7 to February 11, the exhibition presents a powerful exploration of human emotions, nature, and cultural identity through the lens of photography.

Celebrating Art and Expression

The exhibition was inaugurated by Dr. K. Lakshmi, IAS, Managing Director of the Telangana Warehouse Corporation and Director of the State Art Gallery. Hosted by the Telangana Photographic Society, the event provides a vibrant platform for photographers to display their unique artistic perspectives.

Krishna Kalagara, known for his diverse interests in gaming, technology, marathon running, and shooting sports, expressed his passion for storytelling through photography.

“Every photograph captures a moment of truth, emotion, and identity,” he remarked, emphasizing the power of visuals in shaping perspectives.

Featured Works

1. Huddle of Masked Connections

This award-winning photograph depicts four children from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Public School in a post-event conversation. Their faces are turned away, but their expressive masks gaze at the viewer, symbolizing the contrast between public and private identities.

2. Crystal Waters

Taken from 50 feet above Meghalaya’s Dawki River, this breathtaking shot reveals the river’s crystal-clear waters, where the riverbed is visible through 18 feet of depth. Captured during New Year’s celebrations, the image plays with light and symmetry.

3. Innocence and Watchful Affection

This emotional portrait, taken in Ladakh, captures the tender moment between a curious child and a watchful mother, reflecting maternal care and childhood wonder.

4. Passage of Geometry

Shot in Valencia, Spain, this architectural masterpiece highlights mesmerizing geometric patterns, drawing the viewer’s eye through its dynamic composition.

A Must-Visit Exhibition

“Photography is about capturing emotions and life’s essence,” says Kalagara. His collection at “Galleria 2025” invites viewers to experience deep emotions and stories woven into each frame. The exhibition is open to the public until February 11, offering a rich visual experience for art enthusiasts.