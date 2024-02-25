Lake Tahoe’s Cosy Retreats: A Gateway to Nature and Adventure

Nestled in the Sierra Nevada Mountains on the California-Nevada border, Lake Tahoe attracts visitors with its pristine freshwater, its incredible natural beauty, and opportunities for different activities. Here is a curated selection of some of Lake Tahoe’s best hotels and cosy stays, transforming your getaway into an unforgettable adventure.

Family-Friendly Stays Near Heavenly Village

Choosing a Lake Tahoe hotel close to Heavenly Village is perfect for families. While parents can indulge in locally crafted beer and live music on the patio, kids can stay entertained at the arcade or hit the slopes on Heavenly’s trails.

Stay at the Marriott Grand Residence Club in downtown South Lake Tahoe with the whole family in a lavish studio, one or two-bedroom apartment. Next door, the Marriott’s Timber Lodge welcomes families with spacious rooms and a prime location in the heart of Heavenly Village. With a massive, heated outdoor pool, onsite spa, and nearly ski-in, ski-out access to the Heavenly Gondola and Heavenly Village for shopping and entertainment, Marriott’s Grand Residence Club and Timber Lodge make adventuring in Lake Tahoe a breeze.

The Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe is South Lake Tahoe’s only all-suite hotel. Located in the heart of downtown, the upscale suites are perfect for families looking to immerse themselves in mountain life. Gear up in ski boots and head to the Heavenly Gondola for easy access to the slopes, and after a day of adventure and skiing, indulge in the best South Lake Tahoe restaurants and entertainment located near the Heavenly Village.

Forest Suites offers luxurious accommodations in an intimate alpine setting with a location not too far from all the downtown action. The kids will love splashing in the heated outdoor pool and adults will appreciate sipping a glass of vino at Al’s Saloon after an epic day of skiing. Step out of Forest Suites to explore the shops, restaurants, and bars of Heavenly Village, or stroll to Van Sickle Bi-State Park where hiking trails lead to mountain vistas and sparkly waterfalls.

Relaxing Waterfront Stays

If you prefer a laid-back ski lodge vibe at the hotel you want to book in Lake Tahoe, stay at the Tahoe Beach & Ski Club for year-round access to Tahoe’s outdoor playground. This waterfront hotel with a private beach makes for those perfect leisurely afternoons of soaking in the sun. Located less than a mile from Heavenly Mountain Resort’s California Base Lodge, and with a tennis court, volleyball court, and fitness centre, you will find plenty of amenities at the Tahoe Beach & Ski Club, no matter how the weather is doing.

Replenish your soul at the Beach Retreat & Lodge at Tahoe and enjoy breathtaking mountain and lake views from your hotel room. This beachfront lodge is perfect for a family vacation, romantic getaway, or ski bum escape with easy access to some of the best hiking, biking, and skiing trails in Lake Tahoe. Each of the 261 rooms is comfortably furnished and warmly decorated, inspired by the beauty of the natural surroundings. Most rooms feature balconies or patios, allowing guests to enjoy a front-row seat to the area’s best sunsets with a glass of wine or a mug of hot chocolate.

Hotels for the Adventurer

For outdoor enthusiasts who like making new friends, Basecamp Hotel in downtown Stateline is the perfect spot. Basecamp Hotel South Lake Tahoe is a unique hotel built for exploring the incredible lakes, trails, and mountains that the Lake Tahoe Basin has to offer. Basecamp is more than just a place to stay, it is a community and knowledge base that will help you discover everything that Tahoe has to offer. With a beer garden that is open till the wee hours, outdoor fire pits for toasting marshmallows, plenty of yard games, and located merely 5 minutes walking distance from the Heavenly Gondola, Basecamp Hotel is the place to be.

The Coachman Hotel is both a retreat and a getaway to the great outdoors, with year-round activities at your fingertips to explore the best Lake Tahoe has to offer. The hotel embraces modern style and convenience while celebrating escapes to nature. With the newest expansion of the property, including additional guest rooms, a gym, and meeting spaces, the Coachman Hotel is perfectly situated to accommodate every need.