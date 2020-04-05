Lounging with the reptiles

The Australian Reptile Park is inviting people to connect with wildlife virtually. Whilst children are home-schooling, parents are working from home and people are being asked to self-isolate; the wildlife sanctuary on the Central Coast of New South Wales closed their doors on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. However, keepers are still hard at work feeding and looking after all the animals.

The award-winning wildlife sanctuary will be making educational videos for school kids to assist parents who are now homeschooling their children. The videos will be called 'Animal Tales With Tim Faulkner' and feature Tim Faulkner as the host. Tim has previously been named Australian Geographic's Conservationist of the Year, hosted his own television series 'Wild Life of Tim Faulkner' and was one of the presenters on 'Bondi Vet'.

The Australian Reptile Park will also be live-streaming zookeepers daily showcasing their favourite animals and answering viewer questions. This will include feeding Elvis, the massive Saltwater Crocodile, play time and cuddles with dingoes, feeding cuddly koalas and virtual tours of different areas within the Park. Staff at the wildlife sanctuary are extremely excited to bring their animals into everyone's loungerooms and bring some smiles to those self-isolating.

Tim Faulkner said that now, more than ever, he is hoping to connect people with wildlife. "With so many people at home due to the current health situation happening around the world, we wanted to ensure we created a way that they could keep in touch with nature."

Mr Faulkner continued "As a father myself, this is the kind of stuff I teach my kids about animals. I have consulted with teachers to ensure the educational videos we are making can assist teachers with the kids they still have in their classrooms and parents with their kids at home and align with curriculum. With the live-streams, we wanted to keep the world up-to-date with our incredible animals and the amazing work our keepers do – it never stops."

The Australian Reptile Park and Tim Faulkner's social media channels are leaders in the zoological industry when it comes to social media and have been connecting people with wildlife for years with over two million followers across all platforms.

Animal Tales with Tim Faulkner, new episode premieres every day at 4:30 am IST

You could also access the same on Youtube: Animal tales with tim Faulkner | episode one | the Australian reptile park

Australian Reptile Park Live Streams at 8:30 am IST, daily Live streams on the Australian Reptile Park's Facebook, Instagram and TikTok pages
















