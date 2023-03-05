Main impediments on your spiritual journey

When you travel by road to any destination, if you want speed in your travel, the roads must be well laid and free from traffic jams or roadblocks. If you choose narrow alleyways to travel in, you will not able to achieve the speed that you wish to drive in. For smooth and speedy travel, the roads need to be like highways that are wide and without speed breakers that not only hamper the momentum of your travel but can also cause damage to the vehicle.

This is why a country will first concentrate on its connectivity when it wants to see economic progress. A better network in terms of transport equals better connections with other countries for increased trade and other financial collaborations. Therefore, the government can ensure further progress and development for positive growth by focusing on its infrastructure facilities, such as roads, railways, and skylines.

Similarly, in our spiritual journey, we will encounter spiritual blocks that interrupt our progress and stop the momentum for growth. These spiritual blocks can be very challenging to remove and require a lot of patience and dedication. For example, a person leading a very positive and spiritual lifestyle can be disturbed by an individual interfering. Now, this interference or disturbance not only hampers the growth of the spiritual journey but may also bring a lot of sadness and frustration into their life. The person causing this disturbance or blockage has accumulated material Karma and incurred spiritual Karma for causing trouble to a positive spirit. Due to this negative influence, the person causing the harm will now have to face challenges in his path for a certain amount this time as payback for what he did to a spiritual and positive individual.

Therefore, to prevent such blockages from coming in your journey, you will have to learn the lesson of surrender, where you will be required to sacrifice negative qualities such as anger and pride. These can prove to be burdensome and become a hindrance in your path. Embrace humility and learn to surrender humbly to powers more significant than yourself. If you want to enjoy a smooth and peaceful growth trajectory in spirituality, you must develop compassion towards other beings. There are many examples where even children send whatever pocket money they have accumulated towards those who have been victims of natural disasters such as floods, drought, famine etc. You must cultivate this deep compassion for other beings, not just humans. Extend your love towards all other beings like animals and nature. By planting trees or taking care of nature without causing any harm towards them, including spiritual practices in your life, visiting temples and so on, you will be able to harness the power of positivity to protect yourself against any blocks.