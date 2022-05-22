Man behind many successful events

Success of any wedding or functions is all about good food and now a day's let it be in any field it may be catering industry or any other sector where people are running behind making money. Meet PSSV Prasad, founder of Vaishnavi Caterers, who totally thought different who lives for betterment of the people and developed a organic farm at Vijayawada so that people can get farm fresh vegetables and dairy products and it is also been used in his catering business.



How long are you into this catering journey and what made you to opt this service?

Hailing from middle class Brahmin family from childhood I wanted to achieve something good in life. After completing my graduation in Physics in 1985, I started working in a catering company named Shanmukha Caterers run by my Aunt and over there I worked for 10 years. The year 1994 was the turning point of my life, on advice of one of my close friend, I started my own catering business and that how it let to the birth of Vaishnavi Caterers that is providing vegetarian food to various event for nearly 28 years in the two Telugu states.

What makes you different from other caterers?

Most of the people start business to earn money but I started this catering service to serve people. For every function or event whatever we take it in our hands I think that's my own family event and organise it in my own way. Always try to serve people with the best quality of food. During initial stage, started this service with limit people and today around 60 members are involved in this service and till date we have served in 1.15 lakh events .

During covid pandemic, all the sectors were badly hit , how did u manged ?

Due to covid pandemic, weddings were being conducted in a different manner, new wedding packages were introduced, were all the services were offered under one roof. During the time of pandemic only limited members were allowed to attend any function, we took the contract of the entire event, the entire package for 25 or 50 guests that includes function hall booking, decoration, wedding music bands, videography and photography, food, transport and other miscellaneous. With this concept we could easily survive during pandemic . Also during the pandemic time I could help 60 people and also have taken the study expenses of 14 students near my area at Kothapet.

Tell us about your organic farming , what made you develop the farm?

For long wanted to do something for farmers, during my childhood I have heard many struggles of the framers but could not do anything because of my busy schedule. After 10 year I could own a land at Burugugudem at Vijayawada and started a organic farming. Around 60 cows we purchased . The dung from the cow is being used to produce compost and vermicompost which is been used in farming. A good yield helps me in my catering business. Every weekend from Hyderabad I travel here and spent my time in farming. Also, I try motivate few farmers to adopt organic method for better yield.