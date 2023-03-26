Memorable romantic experiences in the city of love- Philadelphia

Philadelphia is a city that offers an abundance of unique experiences, making it one of the best cities to celebrate Valentine's day or a romantic holiday later in the year. From taking strolls down the riverfront, capturing memories at some of the most iconic spots in Philadelphia, to romantic dinners and couples' massages, treat yourself and your significant other to some great and memorable experiences.

Take in a romantic sunrise



Begin your love-filled journey through the City of Brotherly Love by watching the sunrise from one of Philadelphia's top vantage points. For scenic views of the Delaware River, Race Street Pier is an intimate spot for picnics and watching the sunrise, just under the Benjamin Franklin Bridge. Along Philadelphia's other river, the Schuylkill, watch the sun ascend above the Center City skyscrapers from a picturesque perch on the South Street Bridge. Or, start the day with a breakfast picnic atop Belmont Plateau in West Fairmount Park, which presents stunning views of the surrounding park space as the sun rises over the downtown skyline.

A selfie and stroll around LOVE Park



No visit to Philadelphia is complete without a stop at the famous LOVE Park, located in the heart of the city and just steps away from City Hall. Robert Indiana's LOVE statue, the quintessential public art piece, which was placed in the park as part of the nation's Bicentennial celebration in 1976, is one of the most photographed spots in the city. Then take a stroll along the scenic Benjamin Franklin Parkway to eventually arrive at the green beginnings of Fairmount Park.

Admire love letters painted on buildings throughout West Philadelphia



Originally launched as an anti-graffiti program in 1984, Mural Arts Philadelphia has transformed some of Philadelphia's most unassuming locations and now boasts over 4,000 works of community-based public art. The nation's largest public art program, Mural Arts Philadelphia, offers the opportunity to see some of these murals on guided and self-guided tours, including the two-hour Love Letter Train Tour.

Treat your sweetheart to chocolate from a historic candy store



Found along Market Street in Old City, Shane Confectionery is the nation's oldest continuously operating candy store, specialising in sweet treats made using traditional recipes and equipment. The treats themselves also call back to the early days of Philadelphia and include options such as clear toy, bean-to-bar chocolates, and seasonal confections available for Valentine's Day, Easter, and Christmas.

Walk through a dreamy garden in Philadelphia's Countryside



Relax and explore lush courtyards of tropicals, perennials, and containers, a colorful cut-flower and vegetable garden, an exotic woodlands ruin garden and ponds and a water garden at the 35-acre Chanticleer Garden. Chanticleer is just one of 37 public gardens, arboreta and historic landscapes. Other romantic garden destinations include the 1,000+ acre Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, home to the most significant fountain collection in North America, and Andalusia Historic House, Gardens and Arborteum along the Delaware River in Bucks County, which features over 800 trees throughout the property as well as a historic mansion that is considered one of the finest and earliest examples of Greek Revival architecture in the nation.

Whisper sweet nothings in West Philadelphia



Take a seat at one end of the Smith Memorial Arch in West Fairmount Park while your special someone sits on the opposite end. Rent a bike from a nearby Indego station and explore more of the public art on view throughout Fairmount Park with the help of the Museum Without Walls Audio Tour offered by the Association for Public Art, the country's first private entity dedicated to public art.

Relish in an evening of live music outdoors at the Mann Center



Enjoy a romantic concert under the stars at the Mann Center, a 22-acre outdoor venue in Fairmount Park. The spacious hilltop venue offers plenty of lawn space perfect for picnics set to live music while also presenting one of the most impressive views of the Philadelphia skyline in the distance. Upgrade to VIP Club with private and early entry, dedicated in-seat wait service, and private box seats with more legroom.

Enjoy cocktails and a couples massage in the clouds



Located on the 60th floor of the Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center, JG SkyHigh specialises in cocktail-hour experiences with unmatchable city views. Created by French-American chef Jean-Georges, the premier cocktail bar offers a range of wines, beers and cocktails by the glass. The sleek and minimalist-designed hotel occupies the top floors of the impressive new 60-story Comcast Technology Center, Philadelphia's tallest tower offering unobstructed 360° views of the city.

After cocktails, head to the Four Seasons' 57th floor Spa and settle in for a luxurious couples massage on the deck of the hotel's infinity pool as part of the premier property's new Night Spa experience. Beginning at 10:30 p.m., the infinity pool space becomes all yours for an hour-long massage followed by champagne and private pool access until 1 a.m.

Channel your love into a custom clay creation at The Clay Studio



Book a fun date night at The Clay Studio as instructors guide you through an evening of pottery-making by candlelight, complete with light food and champagne.

Also, explore the rotating exhibitions of ceramic works in the Studio's galleries and browse the gift shop to find an assortment of handmade items including mugs, artwork, gifts and more.

Dine at one of Philadelphia's intimate restaurants



Just steps away from charming Rittenhouse Square, The Love, rated one of the most romantic restaurants in America by Forbes, is an intimate restaurant that serves enticing cuisine across a main dining and bar area, plus outdoor seating along 18th Street and a cozy upper-level loft.

The restaurant offers modern American cuisine with indulgent, thematic meals. For couples looking to rekindle their romance over a drink, The Love's one-of-a-kind beverage program is inspired by personal travels to vineyards and breweries in the region.