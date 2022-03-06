Mindfulness

Let's face it, our minds are running around and filled with so many thoughts, that we are most often mentally drained. Hence, most of us are guilty of seeking fleeting pleasures rather than inner happiness and sustained fulfilment. We are so caught up in the routine of daily life, that we rarely pause to see the direction that we are going. Too many of us are equally clueless of what we want and are too scared or unwilling to step out of our comfort zones to find out.

We don't want to be different from others yet we want something different from what we have. No surprise then that our problems visit us time and again with alarming similarities. It's time to change and start becoming mindful. There is a solution – we can overcome this stagnant state of mind with just a little effort, just a little thought.

Here are a few pointers on how we can make the shift:



Before you eat anything, be mindful



Is it good for me? Will the pleasure be worth the effects on my health? When we are hungry, our body is actually seeking nutrition. Are we feeding it the right fuel?

Before you say anything, be mindful



Is it true? Am I certain? And if it is, will it be beneficial to anyone if I say it? Some things are just not worth saying!

Before you do anything, be mindful

Are you doing it because you believe you should do it? Are you doing so to please others or because of other people's expectations? Do you really believe that it should be done?

Before doing a puja or a religious practice, be mindful



Is this practice really meaningful? Will it be harmful to any other being? Are you doing it because it has been done since ages or by our ancestors? Is it appropriate in today's times? Remember that the only thing constant in life is change.

Before making life changing plans, be mindful



Why are you getting married? Is it because everyone else is, or do you really desire to have a partner? Are you lonely or is it something else? Make sure the reason is worthy of your action. Also the desire to have children – is it because everyone is expecting you to? Is it a biological need to have a child? What will be the child's future in this rapidly changing world? Irreversible actions need a lot of thought.

Before choosing a career, be mindful

Most people spend more than half their waking life at work. Are you enjoying what you do? Do you believe in your work? If not, it will ultimately make you unhappy.

Before buying something, be mindful

Almost everything that you buy, except edibles, will clutter your home or environment and remain on this planet for a very long time. We are destroying nature and our planet with garbage. Cluttering cupboards also clutter the mind. If you have things you don't need, give them away. Travel lightly through life!

Before believing anything, be mindful



Re-examine all the possibilities. A lie repeated often enough takes the form of truth in our minds. We believe that dairy is healthy or that education is vital or that medicines are a necessity because we have been told this over and over again. Pause to question all your beliefs.

Before taking a holiday, be mindful



We all need change and travel is fun, promotes learning and relaxation. However we often take holidays for the wrong reasons – boredom or fantasy. Don't lose the chance of learning something new and doing something valuable in your free time. And if you can learn to enjoy every minute of your life, your whole life, even your work can be like a holiday!