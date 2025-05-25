Must-see art exhibitions in Mumbai this June

Mumbai is a melting pot of cultures, contradictions, and creativity—far more than just India’s financial capital, it is the artistic heartbeat of the nation. The city’s art scene perfectly mirrors its essence: layered, restless, and constantly evolving. From the colonial charm of historic galleries to edgy contemporary art spaces tucked away in industrial warehouses, Mumbai offers a visual and emotional feast for every kind of art lover. Born out of chaos and fuelled by imagination, this artistic ecosystem stands today as one of the most dynamic and resilient in the country.

Here are five must-see exhibitions that showcase the city’s vibrant art landscape:

1. Manoj Jain: ‘It Didn’t Ask to Be Art’

Artist Manoj Jain is set to debut his first solo art exhibition, It Didn’t Ask to Be Art, with a preview from 5 to 10 p.m. on 31st May at Soho House, Juhu. Curated by Dheeya Soumaiya, the exhibition will open to the public on June 1st from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., showcasing a closer look into a collection that speaks more to emotional truth than aesthetic intention. The art pieces are in line with Art Brut, a term coined by French artist Jean Dubuffet, which translates into “raw art”. It aims to present authenticity, originality, and creation that is not defined from societal norms or artistic rules.

Address: Soho House, Juhu

2. ‘Art Carnival’ Exhibition

The ‘Art Carnival’ serves as a dynamic platform fostering direct dialogue between artists, collectors, viewers, and art writers. Recognising that many talented artists operate outside the mainstream art markets, this initiative aims to spotlight their work and bring it to appreciative audiences. By providing meaningful exposure and exchange, the ‘Art Carnival’ champions emerging and underrepresented talent. It also offers collectors and art enthusiasts access to a broader, richer spectrum of contemporary art. This exhibition is a celebration of diversity and inclusivity within Mumbai’s art world.

Address: The Bombay Art Society, Bandra

3. ‘Kala Connect’ Art Exhibition

The Nehru Centre in Mumbai is a respected cultural institution known for its thought-provoking exhibitions, performances, and intellectual events. Located in the heart of the city, the Nehru Centre Art Gallery provides a prestigious platform for emerging and established artists to showcase their work. Its rich history and ongoing engagement with the arts make it a cornerstone of Mumbai’s cultural landscape, offering visitors a chance to experience some of the city’s most compelling creative expressions.

Address: Nehru Centre Art Gallery, Worli

4. ‘Form and Flow’ – Group Exhibition

Jehangir Art Gallery, located in Mumbai’s Kala Ghoda district, presents ‘Form and Flow’, a group exhibition featuring four painters and two sculptors from South India. Running from May 20th to 26th, this show presents a rich tapestry of styles, themes, and mediums. ‘Form and Flow’ celebrates contemporary art’s expressive power, inviting viewers into a dialogue that evokes emotion, sparks curiosity, and reflects the evolving pulse of artistic exploration.

Address: Jehangir Art Gallery, Kala Ghoda

5. ‘Dreamers’ – Gurjeet Singh x Jaipur Rugs

Artist Gurjeet Singh, collaborating with Jaipur Rugs, presents ‘Dreamers’, a powerful collection weaving identity, queerness, and personal expression into handcrafted carpets and sculptures. Rooted in lived experiences and intimate moments with Jaipur’s artisans, the exhibition explores themes of gender, class, and cultural tradition. Using repurposed silk saris and salvaged fabrics from burnt rugs, the works evoke deep emotional landscapes—yearning, hope, and the quest for individuality. Featuring ten handwoven rugs, two large soft sculptures, and drawings, ‘Dreamers’ is a tribute to both artistic craft and humanity, created alongside artisans Godhi, Boogli, Gajanand, Pinki, Pushpa, Jahir, Nishrat, and Rais.

Address: Chemould Prescott, Fort

In Mumbai, where tradition and modernity collide with striking harmony, the city’s art scene continues to inspire, challenge, and transform. These five exhibitions are not merely showcases of creativity; they serve as portals into the soul of a city that never stops expressing itself. Whether you are a seasoned collector or a curious wanderer, Mumbai invites you to experience art that speaks, stirs, and stays with you long after you leave.