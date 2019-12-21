Packing a healthy punch: Canadian brand Pita Pit made its Indian entry into the city of Nizams

Riding on the increasing trend of healthy snacking, the Canadian brand Pita Pit made its Indian entry into the city of Nizams. Situated on the much happening Road No 36, Jubilee Hills – the QSR outlet serves filled pita pockets with choicest of fresh veggies, cheese and yummy sauces making for a tummy full of guilt-free goodness all the way from the Mediterranean.

The Pita is made out of whole wheat as well and the crispy ones are baked, and the dips include peri peri, hummus, tzatziki and salsa to name a few. One can also have, instead of the wraps, salads in the same combinations or the rice bowls. The flavours are relatable – you have a shawarma paneer, falafel, kathi paneer and chipotle potato, veg manchurian, Harissa veg with brown rice on the vegetarian side and the likes of shawarma chicken, Burrito chicken and Harissa chicken on the meat side of the menu.

Mildly spicy sauces, except for a couple of stronger ones like the peri peri and chipotle make the wraps easy on the tummy. One can try out the cold coffee or the Dilmah teas available at the store to go with the wraps, either to be had on the go or just to be enjoyed while hanging out at this easy to chill outlet with cool ambience.

