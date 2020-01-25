Powered to take the lead

2020 is surely going to be a great year for automotive and environmentally conscious enthusiasts with new Electric vehicle launches being planned by companies and here, we have listed some of the ones that we are most excited about.



TATA Nexon EV









The Nexon EV was officially unveiled on December 19, but the official launch is slated January 2020 and is expected to hit the dealership floors at the same time. This all-electric compact SUV will be available in 3 variants XM, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux, and 3 color options. Powered by a 129PS permanent magnet synchronous motor capable of delivering 245Nm of torque mated to an automated transmission. Powering the motor is an IP67 rated 30.2 kWh Lithium Battery pack that Tata claims to provide 300km of range on a single charge and is capable of charging to 80% in 60mins. With an 8 year or 1.60 Lakh kilometer warranty on the Nexon EV, this car is sure to catch a lot of attention in the still-nascent electric four-wheeler market.

MG ZS EV

With the MG Hector selling like hot cakes even when the competition is witnessing a slump, MG is reading to launch its second offering from their stable, the MG ZS Electric. Slated to launch in January 2020, the MG ZS is powered by a 44.5 kWh high-density battery that claims a range of 340km and a 0-100km/hr sprint in 8.5 seconds. MG claims a DC fast charge time of 50mins for the battery to reach 80% and provides a 5-year unlimited kilometer warranty on the battery. The MG ZS EV is expected to be loaded with features like the MG Hector and the company is already in the process of installing chargers across their dealerships in India.

Mahindra XUV300 EV

Mahindra and Mahindra also plan to enter the lucrative SUV EV market in India and with the success of the E-Verito in fleet operations, it is a no brainer for Mahindra to introduce the XUV300 EV to compete with the likes of TATA and MG. The XUV300 EV, as the name suggests would be largely based on the Mahindra XUV 300 currently available in the market. According to reports, the XUV 300 EV will be powered by a specially designed battery pack developed by LG Chem and is expected to have two battery variants capable of delivering up to 400km of range on a single charge.

Mahindra-Ford Aspire EV

The first product developed under the Mahindra-Ford partnership is going to be the second electric sedan by Mahindra after the e-Verito. The Ford Aspire based electric sedan is likely to be launched in the tail end of 2020, and is expected to pack a 40kW - 60kW motor and a 25kWh battery pack with an expected range of about 150km on a single charge. Mahindra is expected to be targeting corporate and fleet customers to start with as the previous e-Verito has created a good basis for EV sales in this segment.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV

It is no secret that Maruti has been extensively testing a fleet of test mules of the Wagon R EV and the EV's are often spotted in Gurugram and Manesar areas. The Wagon R EV, although not officially unveiled or announced by Maruti Suzuki, is expected to be launched in the latter half of 2020. The company has not yet provided any technical details on the vehicle, however since the company has partnered with Toshiba to build a battery manufacturing plant in Gujarat, it will most likely be powered by a battery that will be produced there.