Redesign your studio apartment for a fresh start

If you've ever rented or are now renting a studio apartment, I'm sure you've found yourself scratching your head, unsure where to begin. The most difficult aspect of decorating a studio apartment is probably space management. Most of them appear to be too small to be useful, and one wonders what may be done with them.

However, according to Husain Johar, Founder and Creative Head of Makemyhouse.com , with smartly done space management and the right décor and design, this challenge becomes easy to surpass. Johar presents a design and decorating tip for your studio apartment that can give your boring and monotonous room a new vibe.

Divide the apartment: If a permanent partition is not possible, then use a folding divider like a bookshelf or stand and place it on the area you want to divide. It is a very subtle way of creating a hint of privacy and exclusiveness. One area can be used to chill and catch a show on Netflix and the other can be used as a dressing area.

Use DIY beds: A retractable, folding bed or sofa cum bed is what you need in a studio apartment. Use it to sit when working, or catch some rest when needed. It adds a chic flavor to your apartment and helps you manage the limited space with ease.

Use curtain partitions: Inside the apartment, try using curtains as partitions instead of doors, which will end up clobbering the space. Curtains not only save precious space and also ensure privacy. They also allow natural light to pass through seamlessly thus brightening up your apartment.

Ensure a mini storage area: At the very entrance, have some space as mini storage-for shoes, umbrellas, or keys. All it will take are some hooks, an umbrella holder, a chair, and a tiny shoe rack and you are good to go. It is a smart way of making sure that the inside of the apartment does not feel cluttered and at the same time, it's useful for your visitors too.

Kind of paints: Colors used inside a studio apartment largely reflects on the living experience. These kinds of paint colors are most suited - Dark Blue, White, Green, Sky Blue, and Beige. Such subdued colors which don't scream out loud lend a feeling of increased space.

Furniture Positioning: Placing all furniture against the wall is a big no-no. Furniture at the center of the apartment creates warmth and enables disturbance-free conversation. As a result, optimal space management is automatically achieved. Use open shelves instead of the usual cabinets, or you can even convert the existing cabinet into shelves, by removing its doors.