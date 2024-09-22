Spectacular Saudi Brings Arabia to Mumbai

Saudi’s national tourism brand, 'Saudi Welcome to Arabia' will be hosting its first-ever immersive consumer event ‘Spectacular Saudi’, from September 25 to October 2, from 2:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. at R2 Ground in BKC, Mumbai. Slated to transport visitors straight to the Heart of Arabia; the 8-day extravaganza promises a sneak peek into Saudi’s many wonders and iconic experiences, all while extending the warm Saudi welcome.

Visitors can expect unique immersive experiences–including exhibits, culinary delights, Ardah dancers, Saudi coffee, traditional scents, and fashion–all under one roof. Each experience will offer an interactive element, starting with traditional coffee, dates and Bakhour. Next, visitors will be guided through the ‘mountains and mirrors’ display, evocative of the iconic Maraya Hall in Alula. With many Instagram-worthy moments, visitors can start at the ‘360 Selfie Corner’ and choose from a selection of backdrops showcasing the many seasons, and natural wonders Saudi has to offer, such as the wild lavender fields in Al Jouf.

A must for fashion enthusiasts–the Sadu Art Installation–is bound to impress. Surrounded by colossal pieces of Sadu weaves, the display dwells into the history of this ancient craft that has been preserved by Bedouin women and is recognized by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage practice. Gastronomy buffs can enjoy Saudi delicacies at the Al Balad-inspired culinary corner. Featuring exclusive giveaways and discounts tailored for Indian travellers, the Spectacular Saudi event is making it even easier for Indian travellers to apply for their Saudi visa! A true one-of-a-kind offering, all one has to do is present a valid Visa or Mastercard credit card at one of eight dedicated Tasheer kiosks, ensure the name on the credit card matches the passport and have sufficient funds available on the card. After that, sit back and relax as your visa will be in hand within 48 hours.

On the travel front, SAUDIA Airlines is offering special deals, including a buy one get 50% off on the second ticket if travelling business class. Additionally, all economy class tickets will be 15% off. Attendees will also have the chance to participate in daily giveaways for free flight tickets for two to Saudi. With over 50+ travel trade offers, visitors can access incredible cashback and discounts on Saudi travel packages. Additionally, those booking Saudi packages will enjoy complimentary cultural city tours. Group tour packages to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam will be available exclusively at the event, starting at INR 99,999 for 5 nights. These exciting offers, discounts, immersive experiences and more, are designed to ensure that Indian travellers are ready to indulge in the very best Saudi has on offer. So don’t miss out and register at STA India (spectacularsaudi.com) to experience a piece of Saudi, right in the heart of Mumbai.