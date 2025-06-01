Spiritual happiness vs. worldly happiness: Guiding the discernment

Spiritual happpiness, or true happiness, is rooted not in fleeting emotions or temporary pleasures. It is not ephemeral like material happiness, which is short-lived. Rather, it is a transformative journey that encompasses Pleasure, Peace, and Purpose. That is why I spell happpiness with three Ps. These three Ps represent the evolution from material pleasure to spiritual fulfillment. Spiritual happpiness is attained when we realize the purpose of life—when we are enlightened with the truth about our true self.

Pleasure refers to the joy we derive from material success and worldly comforts. Yet, as we evolve, we begin to seek something more enduring—Peace, which becomes the foundation of lasting happpiness. Finally, we arrive at Purpose, the pinnacle of spiritual bliss. Spiritual happpiness isn’t about chasing endless goals or striving to be the best in a race for achievements. It’s about stepping away from that race, avoiding the maze of constant striving. It is about living with grace, finding balance in contentment, and scaling the peak of Enlightenment—the ultimate goal of human life.

Enlightenment is not confined to any religion or belief in a deity. It is about uncovering the truth of who we are. We realize that we are not the body, mind, or ego that experiences suffering and pain. While we possess a body, we are not the body. We become observers—no longer victims of pain. The awakened one transcends suffering, understanding that pain may exist, but it does not control us. We are the Soul. The Soul experiences neither pain nor suffering. The mind is a source of misery. It breeds fear, worry, anxiety, stress, guilt, regret, and shame—seven miseries that rob us of our inner joy. Once we attain spiritual happpiness, the mind is stilled and silenced, freeing us from its tyranny. Material happiness can collapse under the weight of negative thoughts, leaving us empty despite external success. Moreover, spiritual happpiness dissolves the ego—the ‘I’ that clings to pride, envy, anger, greed, and selfishness. In spiritual awakening, we realize that we are the Soul, a Spark Of Unique Life. Material success may provide temporary highs, but it often fuels anxiety, fear, stress, and discontent. We are misled to believe that success equals happiness. In truth, happpiness is real success—and it begins with spiritual wealth, not material gain. To be truly happpy, we must satisfy our needs without succumbing to greed. We must still the mind, seek peace, and pursue our purpose: to discover who we are and why we exist. This spiritual path brings eternal contentment, unlike worldly desires that never quench our thirst—but only make us burst.

Enlightenment—the realization that we are the Soul, the Atman, the Spirit, all manifestations of a single Divine Energy, the Supreme Immortal Power we call God—leads to a state of Satchitananda, bliss in truth-consciousness. We realize that everything we experience is part of a cosmic illusion. The only truth is God: Prabhu Satya. Jagat Mithya. Recognizing this brings liberation and eternal joy.

Spiritual happpiness is the true way of life. It is the path of eternal peace, Divine love, and everlasting bliss. If you want to live with joy that never fades, choose the path of the three Ps. Otherwise, happiness with just two Ps will always remain incomplete—brief and shallow. Material happiness comes and goes, but spiritual happpiness forever flows.

(Writer is a Happiness Ambassador and

Spiritual Leader)