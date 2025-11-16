Temples, traditions, and togetherness: The pravasis who bind Bharat

Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) is more than a government initiative — it is a living, breathing celebration of India’s unity in diversity. Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015, the programme aims to strengthen emotional bonds among citizens by fostering cultural exchange, linguistic appreciation, and mutual understanding across states and union territories. The core idea is simple yet profound: to remind every Indian that while our languages, traditions, and cuisines may differ, we remain bound by a shared civilisational identity — Bharat.

The celebrations of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat bring this unity alive through a rich tapestry of cultural, educational, and social activities. States and union territories are paired for a year, encouraging people to discover each other’s heritage, art forms, festivals, and local practices. Students may learn songs or poems in a partner state’s language, while artists collaborate to create performances that seamlessly blend traditions. Through these exchanges, curiosity deepens, respect grows, and pride in India’s pluralistic spirit becomes a lived experience. This spirit was on vibrant display on Wednesday at Raj Bhavan, where Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat organised a grand EBSB celebration. The event demonstrated how pravasis, wherever they live, become true ambassadors of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. What made the celebration especially remarkable was that every performance on stage was presented not by trained professionals, but by local people — families belonging to various state associations who have preserved their art forms with love and dedication.

Indeed, the manner in which pravasis work to protect and promote their culture, language, and traditions often surpasses what we see among those still living in their home states. A new and concerning trend has taken root across the country: even as India faces demographic shifts and cultural homogenisation, it has somehow become fashionable for parents to casually declare, “Oh, my children cannot speak their mother tongue.” This, as many cultural custodians point out, is a malaise that needs urgent correction.

In contrast, pravasis take great pains to ensure their children speak their mother tongue, learn classical and folk traditions, and understand the rituals that shaped generations before them. Many communities organise weekend classes where children are taught to read and write the language of their forefathers. Festivals are celebrated with devotion, and temples and cultural centres are maintained with meticulous care — ensuring continuity in a world of rapid change.

The Ahmedabad Andhra Maha Sabha (AMS) is a shining example of this commitment. The organisation not only built a magnificent Lord Venkateswara temple — its foundation stone laid by Narendra Modi as Chief Minister and inaugurated by him as Prime Minister — but also conducts rituals with the same discipline and grandeur as seen in Tirupati. Its dedicated team manages the temple tirelessly while organising social services such as a blood donation camp every Sunday. With 588 camps already completed, their contribution to the community is immense. The team is also deeply involved in the Ahmedabad South Indian Association (ASIA), which has played a vital role in educational development. What began as a modest school in 1965 has now grown into the Asian Global School and even established the Asian International University.

In these institutions and events, programmes are conducted by Telugus for Telugus, transcending caste and regional divides. It is heartening to witness how AMS members rally around one another — whether in medical emergencies, finding accommodation for newcomers, or offering emotional and cultural support. The bonds they nurture mirror the very essence of EBSB.

On November 12, members of AMS and the Gandhinagar Telugu Association brought the richness of Telugu culture alive on stage. Their performances — especially Kuchipudi and Kolatam — enthralled the audience. So graceful and synchronised were the presentations that Governor Devvrat himself made special mention of them in his concluding address.

Equally captivating were the performances by pravasis from other states. The energetic Ghumroo dance of Haryana had the entire Raj Bhavan auditorium tapping their feet. Young children from the Sikh community performed a soulful Gidda, narrating through dance the heroic sacrifices of Guru Gobind Singh. Their expressions and rhythm were so natural that the audience felt they were witnessing budding professionals. Dances by members of the Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, and Uttarakhand associations added to the evening’s magnificent cultural mosaic.

In today’s fast-changing, hyper-digital world, such celebrations carry deeper meaning. Globalisation often blurs distinct identities, while misinformation threatens to create artificial divides. EBSB emerges as a powerful counterforce, reminding citizens that diversity is India’s greatest strength, not a fault line. By highlighting the many threads woven into our national fabric, the programme nurtures empathy, inclusiveness, and mutual respect — especially among the youth. It invites every Indian to look beyond regional or linguistic boundaries and see themselves as part of a shared civilisational story.

Moreover, Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat complements the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat by promoting regional crafts, tourism, and cuisine. As citizens explore and appreciate each other’s traditions and products, they help build both cultural and economic bridges — strengthening the idea of one India through everyday interactions. Ultimately, Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat is a reminder that India’s greatness has always flowed from its ability to unite countless diversities under one flag, one Constitution, one destiny. Its celebrations reaffirm our shared identity and inspire citizens to contribute to a stronger, more harmonious nation — truly making India, as the name beautifully suggests, an Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat — One India, Great India.

(The author of this article is the former Chief Editor of Hans India)