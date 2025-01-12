‘The Mehta Boys’ opens Indian Film Festival in Berlin

Boman Irani’s much-anticipated directorial debut, The Mehta Boys, was recently screened at the prestigious Indian Film Festival Berlin, marking a significant milestone for the actor-turned-director. The film, which delves into the intricate father-son dynamics and the complexities of strained relationships, is garnering attention for its powerful storytelling and poignant performances.

Starring Avinash Tiwary, Boman Irani, Shreya Chaudhary, and Puja Sarup, The Mehta Boys tells a heartwarming yet emotionally charged tale that resonates with audiences on both personal and universal levels. The film, which was selected as the opening feature of the Indian Film Festival Berlin, has already made waves in the international festival circuit. Avinash Tiwary, who plays one of the lead roles in the film, expressed his excitement about the screening and the opportunity to showcase the film to a global audience.

Speaking about the experience, Tiwary shared, “It’s a matter of great honor to have our film play out to a mix of Indian and International audience in Germany. It’s a film that I am really looking forward to bringing to our Indian audiences, and the film festival is taking us one step closer to the release of The Mehta Boys.”

Earlier this year, the film was also feted at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival, where it won an award for its gripping story and outstanding performances, further cementing its place in the international spotlight. The film’s narrative has been penned by Academy Award-winning writer Alex Dinelaris Jr., best known for his work on Birdman and The Revenant, making it a noteworthy collaboration between talented storytellers.

The Mehta Boys is produced by Boman Irani, Danesh Irani, Vikesh Bhutani, and Shujaat Saudagar, with the film set to release on Prime Video soon, much to the anticipation of fans worldwide.

In addition to the film’s international acclaim, Avinash Tiwary also shared a personal anecdote from his past involving actress Tamannaah Bhatia. The two actors recently worked together on the streaming film Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, and Tiwary reminisced about meeting Tamannaah for the first time when she was in the 9th grade, long before both of them became established in the film industry.

Recalling their first encounter, Tiwary revealed, “I don’t know if many of you know this, but I met Tamannaah for the first time when she was in 9th grade. I had just finished my 12th standard, wanting to pursue acting, and attended an acting workshop. I was quite young compared to the others there, but little did I know that someone even younger than me was also attending, and that was Tamannaah. Even back then, she had a remarkable presence.”

He added, “Years passed, and when I saw her in films, I wasn’t sure if she was the same person I met at the workshop. But now, meeting again on set, my first impression of her was that she was incredibly warm and it made working together so much easier.”

With The Mehta Boys set to release soon, audiences are eagerly awaiting the chance to see Boman Irani’s directorial vision come to life, along with the compelling performances that have already won accolades on the global stage.