Vivek Agnihotri credits yoga and satvik food for reversing chronic illness

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, known for his bold and thought-provoking cinema, recently took to social media to highlight the transformative impact of Yoga, pranayam, and satvik food on his health. Sharing a personal revelation on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Agnihotri stated that adopting a holistic lifestyle helped him overcome chronic medical conditions he had battled for decades.

“Yoga, pranayam and satvik food changed my life. I had some chronic medical conditions for decades which got reversed completely. No science is complete. It’s the synergy which works,” Agnihotri wrote, emphasizing the power of natural wellness practices over conventional medicine.

He further pointed out how the Western world is increasingly embracing what India has known for centuries—lifestyle medicine based on yoga, meditation, and plant-based nutrition. “Now in the West they are practicing lifestyle medicine based on Yoga, pranayam, meditation and plant-based food. But as I learnt in marketing that you can’t convince salesmen,” he added, taking a subtle dig at the skepticism surrounding traditional wellness systems.

On the professional front, Agnihotri is preparing for the release of his upcoming socio-political drama The Bengal Files, slated to hit Indian theatres on September 5, 2025. But before its domestic release, the film will have an exclusive premiere across 10 major U.S. cities as part of the “Never Again” tour.

The cities included in the tour are New Jersey, Houston, Chicago, Atlanta, Washington D.C., Raleigh, Tampa, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and the San Francisco Bay Area. The U.S. premieres will run from July 19 to August 10, and Agnihotri is inviting fans to book their seats in advance.

He recently dropped a high-impact promotional video for the “Never Again” tour, which featured glimpses from his previous works The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files, along with a sneak peek into The Bengal Files.

“USA, are you ready for The Bengal Files? Grand Premieres across the USA...10 Cities. 1 Truth. If The Kashmir Files hurt you… The Bengal Files will haunt you,” Agnihotri captioned the post, building anticipation for his latest film.