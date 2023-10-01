Wife argumentative with a husband or vice versa…may be paranoia, reach mental health professional for happiness in the family.

A couple came for counselling, complaining of excessive verbal and physical abuse by the wife. The husband claimed that she is always suspicious of everything around her, and even if he does something positive to make her happy, she becomes paranoid and behaves rudely and argumentatively. Every day has become difficult for him to lead an everyday life. He started feeling annoyed about going home after his business work at night.

The reason for their visit was a morning incident. They went to a large shopping mall to buy a saree for the wife for the Vinayaka festival. After selecting a saree, she asked him why he chose that particular shop, colour, etc. She kept asking him questions for more than three hours, even though he gave her a long explanation with possible evidence to convince her.

She constantly questions and grills him for every silly reason, even at night. She doesn’t let him sleep properly. It is becoming very difficult for him to perform his regular duties due to the disturbed sleep and moods caused by her endless questions about his performance. Every day, she picks fights with everyone at home, including the workers, kids, and neighbours. As a result, every worker stays in the house for even a week, despite the good salary.

The couple’s behaviour and symptoms suggest that the wife may have paranoid behaviour. Her IQ levels are slightly below average, and her ability to understand things is poor. The counselling team has started individual counselling sessions for her and a couple of counselling sessions with medication support under the guidance of a psychiatrist.

What is paranoid behaviour?:

Paranoia is a mental state characterized by excessive distrust or suspicion of others. People with paranoia may believe others are trying to harm or, cheat or spy on them. They may also have difficulty trusting others and be suspicious of their motives.

Symptoms of paranoia can include:

• Mistrusting others

• Being suspicious of others’ motives

• Believing that others are trying to harm you, cheat you, or spy on you

• Feeling like you are being watched or monitored

• Being easily offended

• Having difficulty accepting criticism

• Being defensive or argumentative

• Having difficulty relaxing or letting down your guard

• Not being able to confide in others

• Having difficulty making friends or maintaining relationships

If you suffer from paranoia, consult a mental health professional. How to understand if it is in a state of reaching a mental health professional if it is interfering with your daily life? A therapist can help you to understand your paranoia and develop coping mechanisms.