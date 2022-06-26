What is Prema Yoga and how is it good for health?

The world is aware of the Four Known States of Yoga, Dhyana Yoga or the Yoga of meditation, Karma Yoga or the Yoga of action, Bhakti Yoga or the Yoga of devotion and Gyana Yoga or the Yoga of knowledge and education. There has been no Yogi who has experienced the fifth state - Prema Yoga or the Yoga of Divine love. What is Prema Yoga?

The Union with God rooted in love is known as Prema Yoga. It is a way to be in union with God through love. I became aware of this state of Yoga, that was previously unknown to man, through a flash of inspiration from the Divine on 10th January, 2022. I became aware of this beautiful gift from the Divine.

The gift of love, that I have come to understand as a Divine gift, can be experienced in a state of Prema Yoga. It is through Divine love that we can attain that state of Yoga where we can be united with the Divine at all times. The Divine love, experienced through love for the Beloved, is a rare gift. Often people have visualised the Beloved as a manifestation of SIP, which is how the Supreme Immortal Power is manifested, and this is no ordinary love but Prema Yoga or Yoga of Divine love.

Traditionally, people believed love is all about celebrating Valentine's Day with red roses, hearts, hugs and kisses. But the love between lovers is not the only kind that exists on our planet. The first form of love that we experience is through our family, who love us from the time we are born and take our first breath till the time we die.

The love that we experience throughout our life can be compared to the colours of the rainbow. When combined together a rainbow is nothing but white light. However, it comprises seven colours. Violet love is the love between a child and a parent; Indigo love is deep love between friends; Blue love is innocent romance, that first crush when a teenager is attracted to a fellow; Green love refers to self-love, which is often seen in a negative way, but is as important as any other form of love. Yellow love is the love for intellectual things while emotional love is Orange love.

The seventh colour, Red is already stamped in our mind as erotic love or romance. Sadly, people think that this is the only form of love. To evolve from a normal being to a superior being and be united with the Divine, we will have to understand all the forms of love, and love beyond the skin, so that it reaches the Soul.

We must realize that the one we love is not the one with the body and skin, but a manifestation of the Divine. Loving the Divine within the Beloved is based on the foundation that every human being is a manifestation of the Divine. Ordinary beings love the appearance, but the love for Soul is what becomes true Divine love. Prema Yoga becomes the path to evolve this worldly love into Spiritual love.

To become one with the Divine, one must experience God as the Beloved, which will lead to true union with God. Through Prema Yoga one learns that God is not an untouchable source, sitting somewhere in heaven whom one can only meet in the afterlife. The Lord is present in every moment of our life. Human beings are not just mere mortals made of bone and skin. * They are a Power that yearn to be united with the Supreme Immortal Power we call God. In the state of Prema Yoga, one feels the magical presence of the Divine, which leads to the constant union with the Divine, true Yoga.

Attaining the euphoria of Divine love is only possible when one deeply yearns for that union with God or reaches the state of Mumukshu. This yearning for the Lord is superlative to the triple yearnings of a Mumukshu or a true seeker on the path of Moksha. Just like a miser yearns for gold, a lover yearns for the Beloved, a child yearns for its mother whom it has just lost, a true seeker yearns for Divine unification. Prema Yoga opens the door to a life of peace and happiness.

This inadvertently brings benefits and good health. We experience bliss that comes with the realization of the truth. We are in a state of Divine ecstasy, being ever connected with God. We realize that we all are manifestations of the Divine, and we become free from the triple suffering: from the pain of the body, misery of the mind and agony of the ego.

We are no longer stressed or worried because we have experienced true Divine love, where there are no expectations or attachments, only selflessness. There is no ego. There are no differences. There is a sense of oneness with the world and Divine peace. Love permeates everywhere. When there is such extraordinary peace, joy and happiness, can there be misery or suffering?