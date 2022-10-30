Who gives us life?

Is it rare to see people bowing down to their parents as if they were the God and Goddess that created their life? It is commonly believed that we must be grateful to our parents for our life. But the question is, is it true that our parents actually gave us life?

Undoubtedly, our parents were instrumental in our coming to earth. But did they cause our birth? Did they give us breath? Did they create our bones and our blood, our heart and our brain? While their act of copulation caused our fertilization that led to the creation of the zygote, our very first cell of life, did they ensure that process of magical fertilization? We all know that men and women can be helpless when conceiving a child. Some couples try for decades but are childless, just as some parents have three daughters and want a son but can never get one.

When will we realise this myth that our parents don't give us life? Neither do they create life in our body nor the body that is formed afterlife arrives in our mother's womb? Because we believe in the lie, we don't realise the Truth, 'Who am I?' We don't delve deeper to find out who gave us life. We just believe what we are taught and follow the herd and remain ignorantly grateful to our parents till we die, without realising the truth of who gave us life, and to whom we must be ever thankful to.

If our parents did not give us life, then who did? Where did the Power, that spark of energy come from, that caused the creation of our first cell, known as the zygote? An intelligent power precisely and beautifully governs everything in this world. Yet, because we believe in the myth, we don't realise the Truth. This Power, whom we commonly call God, causes us to be conceived and then finally born after nine months and nine days. But we don't realise this Truth.

Rarely do we bow down to God and express our gratefulness for our life. Instead, we more commonly touch our parents' feet, blindly believing the fairy tale that they caused our life.

Life is Divine Energy. The Divine Spirit, the Soul, the Atman, cause life in us. This is God's Power. God not only gives us life, but God is also the very life that causes our existence. Unfortunately, we have learned so many wrong things that we cannot learn the right things. We are unable to realize God within us. This is because we are so programmed into believing that it is our parents who created us.

While we must be grateful to our parents for our upbringing, we must not forget that the life in us, and the life in our parents, is a Power that comes from God. We are all part of that one supreme Soul. We are all effects. God is the cause. Because we live with ignorance, we don't realise that God not only gives us life but exists within as the Power of our life.