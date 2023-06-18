Wordsmith: DEATH

The lightening striking



The thunder booming

The wolves howling

The crickets chirping

That’s what I expected

As you imprinting your

Essence into my soul,

But you were the shadow

The ghost, the devil incarnate

Commanding the darkness

And demons together.

But the stars saw

Those glistening tears

And wind touched

My quivering lips

When I lost the warmth

Of your soft soul Around me,

When my aura

Dimmed its essence

When my fervid prayers

Were never heard,

As I lost you To death.