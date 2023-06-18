Live
- Travelling with your baby?
- Wordsmith: DEATH
- Social Consciousness: The Cosmos as One Being
- Prayagraj to get new film museum
- Mystical tale that throws light on Shivpuri
- LP Record
- Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope
- The synergy of physical fitness and mental wellbeing
- Law of Spiritual Surrender
- CPI(M) in Kerala B-team of PM Modi: Congress
Wordsmith: DEATH
Highlights
The lightening strikingThe thunder booming The wolves howling The crickets chirping That’s what I expected As you imprinting your Essence into...
The lightening striking
The thunder booming
The wolves howling
The crickets chirping
That’s what I expected
As you imprinting your
Essence into my soul,
But you were the shadow
The ghost, the devil incarnate
Commanding the darkness
And demons together.
But the stars saw
Those glistening tears
And wind touched
My quivering lips
When I lost the warmth
Of your soft soul Around me,
When my aura
Dimmed its essence
When my fervid prayers
Were never heard,
As I lost you To death.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS