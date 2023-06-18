  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Featured > Sunday Hans

Wordsmith: DEATH

Wordsmith: DEATH
x
Highlights

The lightening strikingThe thunder booming The wolves howling The crickets chirping That’s what I expected As you imprinting your Essence into...

The lightening striking

The thunder booming

The wolves howling

The crickets chirping

That’s what I expected

As you imprinting your

Essence into my soul,

But you were the shadow

The ghost, the devil incarnate

Commanding the darkness

And demons together.

But the stars saw

Those glistening tears

And wind touched

My quivering lips

When I lost the warmth

Of your soft soul Around me,

When my aura

Dimmed its essence

When my fervid prayers

Were never heard,

As I lost you To death.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X