Live
- Row over conversion of historic Balabrooie guest house into club
- How to Create a Cozy Corner with Décor Lighting during Monsoon and Festive Season
- BJP eating fruits of tree grown by Cong, says MLC
- Changing the fabric of textile industry through technology
- The curious case of canine companions
- Healthy morning habits to eliminate stress from life
- Govt ordered to follow norms strictly in transfers
- Music that elevates the soul
- Andhra Pradesh: Several injured after two buses collided in Kovvur
- Wordsmith: To My Mother
Just In
Wordsmith: To My Mother
To My Mother “Why am I in this closed up space?” ~ I cried and kicked a fuss “I know there’s a world out there I want to go out. I must!” I...
To My Mother
“Why am I in this closed up space?” ~
I cried and kicked a fuss
“I know there’s a world out there
I want to go out. I must!”
I pushed against the walls that held me in
And threw a terrible childish tantrum.
That time, mama refused to let me out
Said ~ “You can kick or you can pout
I know you’re not ready for the world outside
If you go out too soon you could die
So stay in little one
Stay in till nine months is nigh.”
Today, why is mama not doing the same?
Why does she feel it’s safe in the lane?
When I throw a tantrum, she gives me a warning
But lets me play a while
inspite of countries in mourning.
“Just for a while”~ she says to me
~ “Stay safe!”
But then how can I be?
The virus is out there making easy pickings!
The virus doesn’t discriminate between it’s victims!
Mama don’t cave in!!!!
I know its tough.
I know ways to entertain me
are not enough.
Yet if you let me out of the safety of our room
Aren’t you sending me
straight to my tomb??!!! — Karen Claire