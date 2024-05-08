  • Menu
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda names squad, 43-year-old all-rounder included

Highlights

Uganda will be playing in a senior men’s World Cup of any type for the first time.

Uganda, who will be playing their first-ever ICC T20 World Cup, announced their squad for the upcoming marquee event to be held in the West Indies and the USA from June 1 to 29.

Uganda are placed in Group C alongside co-hosts West Indies, New Zealand, Afghanistan and Papua New Guinea.

The team qualified ahead of Zimbabwe from the African continent. Brian Masaba will captain the squad with Riazat Ali Shah being named his deputy. Uganda’s squad also features 43-year-old Frank Nsubuga, who will be the oldest player in the squad.

Riazat Ali Shah and Dinesh Nakrani are two notable aggressors with the bat, and the side also boasts U19 World Cup experience through youngster Juma Miyaji, who played in the 2022 event in the West Indies.

Uganda will be playing in a senior men’s World Cup of any type for the first time. However, a Uganda-born player represented East Africa in the 1975 Cricket World Cup, a first for a Uganda player. Samuel Walusimbi was the sole Ugandan player in the East Africa squad, and played three matches in the 1975 World Cup.

Former Indian first-class cricketer and former fielding coach of the India U-19 and India women’s teams Abhay Sharma will be Uganda’s coach for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

The Uganda squad is currently in Sri Lanka, completing a two-week training camp that includes matches against the Sri Lankan A and Army side, as preparation for the T20 World Cup.

Uganda begin their T20 World Cup campaign on June 3 against Afghanistan in Guyana.

Uganda squad: Brian Masaba (captain), Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah (vice-captain), Juma Miyaji and Ronak Patel.

Travelling reserves: Innocent Mwebaze and Ronald Lutaaya.

