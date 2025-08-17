Young minds @artwork

Ifdesire can give rise to form and imagination can transcend into the formless, the Buddhist philosophy of ‘Triloka’ comes alive. This profound thought finds artistic expression in the works of three young visual artists—Arpan Sadhukhan, Pooja Gupta, and C. Unnikrishnan—who are responding to the world’s current realities, from war and conflict to the evolving socio-political landscape.

At the heart of this exhibition lies the artists’ ability to interpret the present moment through material, memory, and metaphor. Arpan Sadhukhan employs large woodcut prints and plywood engravings in stark black and white. His creations are layered with symbolic imagery and three-dimensional depth, confronting viewers with reflections of society’s struggles, resilience, and contradictions. Pooja Gupta, on the other hand, turns to the remnants of the Covid-19 pandemic. By using discarded medical tablet blister packs—an everyday sight during 2020—she weaves a powerful narrative on fragility and survival. The crushed, hollow forms echo the vulnerability of human life, caught between time, chance, and the mercy of medicine. Her work resonates with collective memories of fear, uncertainty, and endurance.

C Unnikrishnan draws attention to urban transformation, symbolised through soil molded into bricks. These bricks, once a part of nature, become the foundation of dream houses but also a reminder of the gradual erosion of village serenity into urban chaos. His works compel viewers to reflect on the price of progress and the transformation of landscapes that once embodied simplicity and harmony.

Together, these three artists embody youthful creativity responding to global and personal upheavals with bold vision and sensitivity. Their works, displayed under the theme of ‘Triloka,’ bridge desire, form, and formlessness in a deeply contemplative manner.

(The exhibition is on view at Srishti Art Gallery, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, until 20 September, 2025)