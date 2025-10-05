Zen and yoga

The word “Zen” comes from the Sanskrit word “Dhyan.” Gautama the Buddha taught Dhyan. Bodhidharma carried Dhyan to China, where it became Chan. This Chan spread further into Far Eastern countries, where it became Zen. Zen is one form of spiritual path that has no scriptures, books, rules, or particular practices—nothing. It is an uncharted path. It is not very different from what yoga is. What we call yoga, they call Zen.

In yoga, the same concept is presented as a science, while in Zen it is handled as an art form. To appreciate art, one needs to be evolved in a certain way, but everyone can enjoy the fruits of science. Zen became popular because, at a certain time, a lineage of very wonderful Masters appeared. It was a miracle that for about four to five centuries, continuously, a series of extraordinary Masters came, because of whom Zen took on a unique aura and quality. Each one evolved Zen in their own way and taught or transmitted it uniquely. Such a lineage probably happens only once in an eternity. Dozens of fully enlightened Masters created remarkable methods of transmitting this knowledge, which cannot be repeated. If repeated, Zen becomes meaningless. Zen happens spontaneously.

On the path of Zen, there was a person named Huitti. He never taught Zen to anybody, but he was known as a Master. Everyone respected him as a Zen Master, though he had no teachings to give. He carried a huge bag on his shoulders, filled with many things, including some sweets. In every town and village he visited, children would gather around him, and he would distribute sweets before leaving. People would ask for teachings, and he would just laugh and walk away. One day, another renowned Zen Master, Nbanin, met Huitti. He wanted to know whether Huitti was truly in Zen, so he asked him, “What is Zen?” Immediately, Huitti dropped his sack and stood straight. Then, when asked, “What is the goal of Zen?” Huitti picked up his sack and walked away. This is what yoga is also about; that is the essence of every spiritual sadhana.

When you want to attain yoga or Zen—or whatever you call it—you must drop your load, discard everything that stands in the way, remain free, and stand upright. This is crucial. One may carry their load and still succeed, but such individuals are exceedingly rare—perhaps one in millions.

What is the goal of yoga? Then, take up the whole load once again! But now it is no longer a burden; it does not feel heavy because you understand that the whole thing is present, yet it is not really there.

Ultimately, it does not matter whether you live or die. If all of us disappeared from this planet tomorrow morning, it would make no real difference. “Oh! If I disappear, what will happen to my children? What will happen to this or that?” Many worries exist, but truly, nothing will happen. A few more fools will cry, a few more fools will yell, and they too will die, only to be reborn again: “PunarapiJananam, PunarapiMaranam.” Perhaps if you die, others might start reflecting on the meaning of life. If you continue living, most people remain so comfortable that they even think they are immortal. This is absolute folly.

