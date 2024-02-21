Live
- Cryogenic engine of LVM3 rocket completes ground qualification tests: ISRO
- Enhancing Business Resilience Against Rising Cyber Extortion Threats
- PM Modi to roll out projects worth Rs 48,000 crore in Gujarat tomorrow
- HCA announces Rs 10 lakh cash prize to Hyderabad team
- Warangal Mayor caught in no man’s land
- 'Yashasvi has not learnt from you': Hussain slams Duckett
- I-League: Sreenidi Deccan rout Aizawl FC 5-1
- Word Table Tennis Championships: Indian men, women enter knock-out phase
- Apple's 'iRing' Development Rushes Amid Samsung's Smart Ring Announcement
- 71st Miss World contestants converge in Delhi
Just In
71st Miss World contestants converge in Delhi
The countdown to the 71st Miss World Grand Finale has begun, with the event set to take place on March 9 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai
The excitement is palpable in Delhi as 120 Miss World participants from around the globe have arrived in the heart of India, ready to embark on their journey to compete for the prestigious title.
The 120 contestants, representing nations from across the world, convened at Hotel Ashoka.
Over the ensuing weeks, the participants will partake in a myriad of events, challenges, and philanthropic endeavours, where they will not only showcase their beauty and grace but also their intellect, compassion, and commitment to social causes.
The participants, along with Julia Morley, the Chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organization, paid heartfelt homage to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, at Rajghat, whose principles of truth, non-violence, and social justice continue to inspire generations worldwide and resonate with the Miss World Organization’s theme of Beauty with a Purpose.
The countdown to the 71st Miss World Grand Finale has begun, with the event set to take place on March 9 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.