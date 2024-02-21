71st Miss World contestants converge in Delhi

  • Menu
The countdown to the 71st Miss World Grand Finale has begun, with the event set to take place on March 9 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai

The excitement is palpable in Delhi as 120 Miss World participants from around the globe have arrived in the heart of India, ready to embark on their journey to compete for the prestigious title.

The 120 contestants, representing nations from across the world, convened at Hotel Ashoka.

Over the ensuing weeks, the participants will partake in a myriad of events, challenges, and philanthropic endeavours, where they will not only showcase their beauty and grace but also their intellect, compassion, and commitment to social causes.

The participants, along with Julia Morley, the Chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organization, paid heartfelt homage to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, at Rajghat, whose principles of truth, non-violence, and social justice continue to inspire generations worldwide and resonate with the Miss World Organization’s theme of Beauty with a Purpose.

