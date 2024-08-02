A Remarkable Kuchipudi Rangapravesham

The weekend at Ravindra Bharathi witnessed an excellent Kuchipudi Rangapravesham by Sreevarshini, a student of Acharya Avjit Das, who is based in Bengaluru. An online student of “Kim Aham - The School of Indian Classical Dance,” she delighted the audience with her deft knowledge of the art form, which was unusually percipient for an online student.

Avjit Das is an established dancer of international repute. His clean lines and anga shuddhi are highly praised and have garnered many awards. He is known for the chiselled stance of his style and is sought after for programs in sabhas and other venues.

Sreevarshini is a high school graduate entering university from Pennsylvania, USA, and has already danced in several programs abroad. She is interested in sports and is a college-level tennis player. The orchestra was headed by vocalist Sriram.

Ganesha Pancharatnam, composed by Jagadguru Adi Sankaracharya, is a melodious hymn. It is an invocatory dance that describes the glory of Ganesha, the Destroyer of Obstacles and bringer of peace. The first five verses are described as five jewels in their magnificence. Sreevarshini enunciated the piece fittingly, depicting the glory of Vinayaka and the benefits obtained by devotees surrendering to him. The modakas held in his arms were shown in appropriate gestures.

Krishna Shabdam, choreographed by Padma Bhushan Dr. Vempati Chinna Satyam, is a popular piece in the Kuchipudi repertoire. In this item, a young gopika tries to beckon Lord Krishna with her charms and antics. She entices him with her glances, smears sandalwood paste on him, prepares sweet betel leaves, and strings fragrant flowers into garlands for him. The dancer gracefully called him as she desired his presence with matching nritta and abhinaya in this composition full of divine melody. Angika abhinaya was excellent.

Shivashtakam is vibrant and masterfully woven with intricate footwork and graceful movements. In this timeless composition, homage is paid to Lord Shiva by worshipping him. The Lord is described in sonorous verses which are like a garland woven for him. Athletically rendered, it was full of energy with brisk and vigorous nritta.

The tarangam is the crowning jewel in Kuchipudi. Dancers perform rhythmic sequences as they dance upon the rim of a brass plate. In this piece, narrated by Bhumi Devi, the Goddess appeals to Lord Vishnu, the savior of Elephant King Gajendra and the slayer of the Demon Madhu. The dance concludes in praise of Lord Krishna. A fine sense of balance is required of the dancer to execute the complex jathis with concentration and focus, instilled in Sreevarshini by her Guru’s rigorous teaching.

Lakshmi Pravesa Daruvu describes Goddess Lakshmi emerging from the Ocean of Milk as it is churned by the Devas and Asuras. This character-introducing item was precisely done, portraying the Goddess bestowing wealth and benefits to her chosen devotees by fulfilling their wishes. Her moon-like radiance and generosity are depicted throughout the dance.

The Hanuman Chalisa is a powerful hymn with lyrics by Goswami Tulsidas that extols Lord Hanuman and his extraordinary feats. His strength, wisdom, and devotion to Lord Rama are beautifully depicted throughout this fast-paced dance. The chanting of this fills the worshipper with extraordinary devotion similar to that felt by Hanuman for Lord Rama. The bliss inherent was well brought out by the artiste. The thillana is a lively pure nritta piece filled with scintillating movements and footwork patterns. An exhilarating finale, it marks the end of a dance recital. Hamsanandhini Thillana is dedicated to Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. Crisp execution characterized Sreevarshini as she finished a long recital without any trace of tiredness, displaying the stamina necessary for a competent dancer.

The mangalam devoted to Lord Shiva was the last piece danced to conclude the Rangapravesham. The artiste does namaskaram or respectful obeisance to God, the Guru, the musicians, and the audience. Former Union Minister Pallam Raju and senior Guru Ramalinga Sastry were Chief Guests for the performance.