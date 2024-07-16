Advisory: Rise in Dengue Fever

Dengue outbreak in Bengaluru has reached alarming levels. With over 2,000 cases in the city alone; the count in total of Karnataka jumps to 7,362, enforced with six deaths, including one in the city. The situation calls for immediate attention and proactive measures to control the spread and increase awareness among the people.

Impact on Pregnant Women &Kids:

This outbreak poses the greatest health risk for Pregnant women and children due to their weaker immune systems. For pregnant women whose immune system is not functioning normally, there is an added risk of developing severe Dengue complications, such as hemorrhage or damage to vital organs in the body. virus not only threaten the life of the mother but an important toll on the health of the unborn child. Similarly, children whose immune systems are yet in a developing phase generally become more vulnerable to dengue symptoms. Prevention and not to spread is achieved only when everyone maintains self hygienical surroundings.

Here are some Do’s and Don’ts for Pregnant Women & Kids

Do’s

l Use mosquito repellenton exposed skin with lower concentrations (usually around 10-30%) contains DEET.

l Wear protective clothes that cover your arms and legs. It reduces skin exposure to mosquitoes.

l Sleep under mosquito nets, especially during daytime naps.

l Hydration is crucial. Drink plenty of fluids. In case one is infected, it will help control symptoms.

l Regular maintenance of containers, such as flower pots, tires, and bird baths, is important to avoid mosquito breeding, especially Aedes mosquitoes that can spread Dengue.

Don’ts:

l Try and avoid outdoor activities in the wee hours of the night or very early morning. This is the prime time for mosquitoes to be out.

l Seek immediate medical care if anyone shows symptoms typical of the Dengue virus, such as high fever, headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle pains, and joint aches along with skin rashes. Early intervention can greatly improve treatment outcomes and prevent complications.

l All drugs should only be taken under the administration of a doctor.

l Sensitize community-wide efforts. Organize groups in the community to clean stagnant water bodies. Emphasis should be given to areas where the Aedes mosquitoes breed.

l Educational campaigns through social media as well as in the community should be carried out to sensitize people on the prevention of Dengue, its manifestations, and its symptoms.

(The writer is a MBBS, MD (OBG), Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital, Koramangala)