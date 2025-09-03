Age is NO bar

Cricket is often seen as a game of the young, but 44 spirited women—all around the age of 50—proved otherwise at the Inner Wheel Champions Cricket League (IWCL) held at Shourya Convention, Yousufguda, Hyderabad.

The one-day carnival, hosted by Inner Wheel District 315, saw four zonal teams—Super Strikers (West), Regal Rangers (East), Royal Legends (South), and Rising Stars (North)—battle it out in ten-over matches. After an exciting day of play, Super Strikers from the West Zone emerged winners in the grand final against the East Zone’s Regal Rangers.

Former Indian cricket captain Mohd Azharuddin, who inaugurated the league, praised the determination of the women, some of whom were above 60 years old, saying: “Their spirit is an inspiration. More women must get into cricket or any other active lifestyle event.”

What made this event even more remarkable was that every participant travelled from across India at their own expense—purely for the love of the game and the joy of fitness.

The global significance of the moment was underlined by the presence of Inner Wheel International President Kay Morland from Australia, who attended the event with her husband. She said: “India is a wonderful country. Both India and Australia are proud cricket-playing nations. Women’s cricket is rewriting the rules of the game, proving that passion and talent know no gender. From dusty grounds to world stadiums, women cricketers are inspiring a new generation of dreamers. Every six they hit and every wicket they take is a step toward equality in sports. Women in cricket are not just playing the game—they are changing the game.”

The IWCL stands as proof that age is not a limitation but a motivation. In an era when lifestyle diseases are on the rise, these women have sent a clear message—that staying active, engaged, and adventurous is possible at any stage of life.

Jyoti Mahipal, Association President of Inner Wheel Clubs in India, added that 44 women travelled from different cities across India at their own cost to participate in this league. “In India, cricket is not just a sport, but the heartbeat of the nation. The sport is in our blood—we eat, sleep, talk, and dream cricket,” she said.

And if there was one line that captured the spirit of the day, it was this: “Bachpan After Pachpan” – proving that childhood joy, energy, and passion can be relived even after 55.