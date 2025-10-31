Alia Bhatt flaunts a perfect hair flip while doing her makeup

Actress Alia Bhatt shared a fun behind-the-scenes moment while getting ready. In the video, the actress is seen doing her makeup and effortlessly flaunting a perfect hair flip.

Taking to Instagram, Alia posted a candid video of herself and simply wrote, “eyes, lips &; hairflips.” In the clip, the ‘Raazi’ actress is seen embracing her natural beauty while applying a soft nude makeup look. As she gets ready, Alia effortlessly flaunts multiple playful hair flips, adding a touch of charm and spontaneity to the moment. The video opens with the text, “Count the hair flips,” and wraps up humorously with “Flip counter: 9+99 (off screen).” It captures the actress as she preps her skin and opts for a minimal makeup look featuring a hint of blush, mascara, and nude lipstick — perfectly highlighting her effortless charm.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt recently grabbed headlines for sharing glimpses from her Diwali celebrations. The ‘Dear Zindagi’ actress shared a series of pictures featuring her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, along with her family and friends. Dressed in a beautiful traditional outfit in pastel shades of pink and green, Alia looked radiant. The photos also captured a sweet moment of her daughter, Raha Kapoor, painting with watercolours. For the caption, she wrote “Dilwaali Diwali. Happy Diwali to you and yours.”

Work-wise, Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her next project, “Alpha” which also stars Bobby Deol and Sharvari. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the action thriller is about two fearless female agents embark on high-stakes missions in a gripping world of espionage, filled with danger, twists, and adrenaline-fueled action.

Apart from this, Alia is also gearing up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Love & War,” co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. The film is currently in production and is slated for release in 2026.