Almonds: A Key to Healthy Living

The Almond Board of California hosted a session titled “A Handful of Almonds a Day: Natural Approach to Supporting Health in Today’s Fast-Paced Lifestyle” at Taj Deccan, Hyderabad. The session brought together notable panelists, including Nutrition & Wellness Consultant Sheela Krishnaswamy, actress Vani Bhojan, and RJ Prateeka. They discussed the importance of mindful eating and maintaining a balanced diet, highlighting how incorporating almonds into daily routines can support overall health.

In today’s fast-paced world, achieving a healthy lifestyle is challenging due to the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. According to theWorld Health Organization (WHO), these diseases claim six million lives annually in India, with chronic illnesses projected to cost the country $6 trillion by 2030. Poor dietary choices contribute significantly to this crisis. During the session, Krishnaswamy emphasized the importance of a balanced diet, recommending natural foods like almonds to improve health. She noted that almonds are rich in 15 essential nutrients, including healthy fats, protein, and fiber. Regular consumption of almonds can aid in blood sugar control, weight management, and lowering LDL and total cholesterol levels, offering significant health benefits.

The session also referenced the Dietary Guidelines for Indians by the ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN), which suggest incorporating nuts, especially almonds, as a source of plant protein in a balanced diet. Almonds are not just a healthy snack but a nutritious addition to meals. Krishnaswamy encouraged adopting a balanced approach to nutrition by prioritizing natural foods like almonds over ultra-processed options.

Actress Vani Bhojan shared her personal experience of managing a demanding schedule in the entertainment industry. She emphasized the importance of a combination of exercise and diet, particularly the role of almonds. Bhojan explained that almonds, a habit instilled in her by her mother, have become a staple in her daily routine, helping her avoid unhealthy snacks while enhancing her energy levels and improving her skin health.

The session highlighted the importance of prioritizing nutrition to build resilience and maintain well-being in today’s fast-paced world. Both the experts and the celebrities shared insights into how small, mindful changes in diet, such as incorporating almonds, can foster a healthier and more balanced lifestyle, enabling individuals to thrive amid the challenges of modern life.