Amplifying India’s marginalised voices through scholarship and poetry

Dr Sona Agarwal, a distinguished academician and versatile bilingual writer, has dedicated her career to amplifying the narratives of India’s marginalised communities. For her, scholarship and creativity are inseparable, forming a bridge between rigorous research and heartfelt expression. “Academia provides the framework, but creativity provides the soul,” she reflects, underscoring the philosophy that drives her multifaceted work.

Her academic journey has been rooted in exploring underrepresented literary traditions. With a doctoral focus on tribal literature, Dr Agarwal has emerged as a formidable voice in a field that has often remained on the periphery of mainstream scholarship. Her interest naturally extends to Dalit literature, postcolonial writing, and critical literary theory. “These are narratives of identity, struggle, and resilience that demand our attention,” she explains, emphasising her commitment to ensuring these stories are recognised and respected in academic discourse.

Dr. Agarwal’s recent book, ‘The Tribal Voices in Selected Indian Fiction’, is a testament to her mission of amplifying marginalised perspectives. The work delves into the lives, struggles, and wisdom of India’s tribal communities, critiquing mainstream society for often offering fragmented or harmful representations. “The oppression of women and the destruction of nature are recurring realities in these narratives,” she observes, highlighting how development policies have frequently marginalised tribal populations. The book is now regarded as essential reading for anyone seeking to understand the political and cultural representation of indigenous voices in India.

Beyond academia, Dr. Agarwal’s creative output demonstrates remarkable versatility. Writing fluently in both Hindi and English, her short stories and poems have appeared in international anthologies, journals, and books. Among her most celebrated achievements is composing the ‘Ramayan’ in a mere 108 lines, an exercise in poetic compression and devotion. She is now planning to adapt this work into a collection of short poems, aiming to make the epic more accessible to contemporary readers. In parallel, she is exploring surrealistic narratives in an upcoming novel, blending scholarly depth with experimental storytelling.

Her contributions have earned her widespread recognition, including the Bharat ke Shrestha Yuva Kavi Award and the Hindi Sagar Award. She has edited a volume on Dalit writing, published over 20 scholarly papers, and presented her work at numerous national and international forums. “These accolades validate that the voices I champion are being heard and valued in the wider literary landscape,” she says, reflecting on the impact of her work. Her poetry, published by the Vaishvik Hindi Sansthan in Houston and in ‘Le Fil Poiesis’ in the UK, further underscores her international reach.

Through her scholarship and art, Dr. Agarwal continues to inspire a more inclusive understanding of Indian literary history, ensuring that the stories of the marginalised resonate far beyond the pages they inhabit.