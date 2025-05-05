Amruta Fadnavis bats for cultural diplomacy through music

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, added a note of elegance and insight at the WAVES Summit 2025 in Mumbai, calling music “the most beautiful language in the world” and applauding the summit for creating a global wave of musical unity.

Speaking at the event, Amruta said, “WAVES has helped create a wave for music. It’s not just Mumbai or Maharashtra, the entire world is talking about the WAVES Summit and is eager to be part of it.” She emphasized that this international buzz is a significant step forward in strengthening diplomatic and cultural ties for India.

Amruta also addressed the Indian government’s support for creative industries, especially in light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to elevate India’s content creators through initiatives akin to IITs and IIMs. “Creators need strong support from both the government and the public. Only then can they effectively take Indian culture global. Policies and facilities must reflect that commitment,” she said.

Highlighting Maharashtra’s economic gain from the summit, Amruta revealed that the state has received an investment boost of ₹8,000 crore, thanks to the global attention drawn by WAVES.

She also cited the example of Korean hip-hop’s international impact, explaining how cultural exports can translate into soft power and tourism. “Over 2 lakh people have enrolled to learn the Korean language. It’s not just about entertainment—it’s about learning their economy and boosting their tourism,” she noted.

Amruta urged India to present its rich heritage in a similar light. “If we showcase our folk and classical music with the same passion, it will give an unprecedented boost to Indian tourism,” she concluded.

The WAVES Summit, hosted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, began on May 1 and will conclude on May 4. It brings together global leaders, creators, and stakeholders in entertainment to position India as a global hub for content creation.