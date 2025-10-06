Anita Hassanandani on managing anger

Television actress Anita Hassanandani, widely known for her roles in Kkavyanjali and other popular shows, recently opened up about her unique approach to managing anger and her heartfelt experiences on the reality show ChhoriyanChali Gaon.

Anita revealed that she prefers expressing her emotions firmly yet calmly, rather than shouting. “I do get angry, but my way of showing it is very assertive and firm. I usually explain myself instead of screaming. If I fight with someone I really love, I cry and express my feelings. I don’t shout or scream. That’s who I am,” she shared.

Reflecting on her time in ChhoriyanChali Gaon, Anita said her emotional nature was clearly visible on the show. “If I form a genuine bond, I show all my laughter and tears. Even in the village, whenever someone needed help or was upset, I got emotional. The connections I made there were very genuine, and I’m grateful for that,” she added.

The actress also spoke about the lessons learned and growth achieved during the reality show. “It was a beautiful journey with its ups and downs. I gained personal growth, which will help me in raising Aarav. The physical challenges were tough, but winning a trophy after putting in my hundred percent brought immense joy. I’m proud of my effort and the experience overall.”

Anita Hassanandani emerged victorious in ChhoriyanChali Gaon, a show that tested celebrities’ endurance and emotional resilience while living in rural Indian conditions, leaving her with cherished memories and personal insights that extend beyond the screen.