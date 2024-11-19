Annual Art Festival 2024 by SICA

South Indian Cultural Association popularly known as SICA is a premier cultural organisation in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. Established in the year 1959, SICA has been regular in conducting monthly programs in addition to a week-long Annual Art Festival.

South Indian Cultural Association has commenced its 66th Annual Art Festival in the first week of November 2024 at Ravindra Bharathi.Inaugurating the festival Justice Mrs. S Nanda Hon’ble Judge High Court Telangana appraised the importance of art and culture in the human life. She praised the role of SICA in promoting Art and Culture.

SICA has to its credit staging concerts of many stalwarts of yester years such as Ariakkudi Ramanuja Iyenger, Madurai Mani Iyer, M D Ramanadhan, D K Pattammal, M S Subbulakshmi, M L Vasantha Kumari etc. in music and Rukmini Arandale, Vempati China Satyam, Radha and Raja Reddy etc in dance.

Eminent persons like Dr Rajendra Prasad, the First President of India, Dr. Sarvepally Radhakrishnan and many Governors and Bureaucrats have feathered as chief Guests. Despite the pandemic situation four years ago SICA continued to serve Fraternity by conducting regular programs uninterruptedly.

Hon’ble Justice presented the title ‘ Sangeetha Chakravarthy’ on Prince Rama Varma a doyen of carnatic music and member of Travancore Royal Family. Dr S. Chakravarthy in his presidential address commended the service rendered by Prince Varma in the field of Carnatic Music. Sri Seetharama Sarma music critic conducted the proceedings. Sri Sudhindra Kumar Treasurer proposed vote of thanks. Thereafter Prince Rama Varma presented his vocal concert.

The word “karnatakam” which combines the two Sanskrit words - “Karna” (ear) + “Atati” (pleases) which means “that which pleases the ear”. Thus, the term Carnatic Music or “Karnataka Sangeetham” means “music that pleases the ears”. This term was coined by the 13th century musicologist Sarangadeva.

Prince Rama Varma’s music fits the definition perfectly - “music that pleases the ear”, and his music soothes the soul and touches the heart” too...

Prince Varma commenced the concert with ‘Amma Ananda Dayini’ - Sri Balamurali Krishna’s pada varnam in Gambhiranata Ragam, set to Aditalam followed by the famous ‘Devadeva Kalayami’ in MayamalavaGowla Ragam set in Rupaka Talam a Swathi Thirunal Sahityam with pleasentSwaras. He then sang ‘Sankara Nin Karunai’ a Neelakantha Sivan Kruthi in Raga Behagset to Adi Talam and followed with a Tyagaraja Krithi in the raga Suposhini ‘Raminchuvarevarura’ - later Prince Varma took ‘VarugaVaruga’ a Panthuvarli Raga Kruthi as the main item - A composition of Sri Balamurali Krishna with an illustrious Ragalapana and Swara Kalpana. The able support on violin by Avaneeswaram S R Vinu was hailed with claps by the audience and Thani by B Hari Kumar enthralled the audience. The second part is commenced by ‘AndarikiAbhayambuIcchuCheyi’ an Annamacharyakruthi followed by ‘ChandamamanuChuchiVaddamma’ A Kaiwara Yogi Nareyana Swami composition and concluded with a Thillana in Kadana Kuthuhala Raga.

The tangible experience of wonderful music audiences feel during his concerts reiterates the fact that a homogeneous whole can be felt through the varied forms of presentation in a concert, that finally merge and flow as divine, mellifluous music throughout, to culminate into a totality of pure joy!