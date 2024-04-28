Ayurvedic remedies to keep healthy eyes

Now that summer is here, we’re all ready to spend as much time as possible having fun in the sun. Most of us know that too much sun can cause sunburn and skin damage. But did you know that the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays can also harm your eyes?

UV radiation, whether from natural sunlight or indoor artificial rays, can damage the eye’s surface tissues as well as the cornea and lens to almost all ocular structures.

The sun releases energy (radiation) in many forms. The sunlight we see is one form. The heat we feel from the sun is another. Ultraviolet (UV) rays, a third type, are also invisible to the eye. UV rays cause sunburn. They can also damage your eyes and hurt your vision.

UV rays’ exposure can cause painful short-term damage to your eyes in the form of sunburn. However, UV’s long-term, cumulative effects—cataracts, pterygium, and macular degeneration—can dramatically impact your ability to see clearly and enjoy healthy vision in the long term.

Our unprotected eyes are most exposed to UV radiation in the mornings and afternoons, and not just at noontime, as is commonly assumed. At noon, the sun is overhead, shining down on us and not directly into our eyes.

Minimising UV rays’ exposure can help maintain your healthy vision for as long as possible. Stay cool and safeguard your eyes:

Aloe Vera Juice

There are numerous benefits of aloe vera, including your eye health. You can apply chilled aloe vera juice to your eyes with the help of cotton balls. This will help reduce eye strain and give your eyes a soothing effect. If you have dry skin around your eyes, the sugars in aloe vera can keep your skin moisturized. The amino acids in it will make your skin soft while the zinc tightens your pores.

Aloe vera extract contains properties that can help reduce eye inflammation and dryness. Aloe vera, at low concentrations, does not hurt eye cells. It’s important to avoid putting aloe vera gel directly into your eyes. Doing so can cause burning, irritation, redness, and other side effects.

Amla

Amla helps to improve and preserve the eyesight. Amla is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, thus, helping you attain better vision. Amla’s potent antioxidants neutralize free radicals, protecting the eyes from their harmful effects. Consuming Amla or using Amla-based eye drops can help maintain eye health. You should drink amla juice to improve your eye vision and keep them healthy. You can even try massaging amla oil around your eyes to promote eyesight.

This Vitamin-rich berry also strengthens the eye muscles. It protects your vision by strengthening the muscles in your eyes.

Another major benefit of Amla is that it prevents cataracts. Amla powerfully inhibits the free radicals, which are one of the sources of cataracts. Regular consumption of Amla can help prevent cellular damage and maintain the long-term health of your eyes.

Dry eyes are a common condition during summer. Amla contains cooling properties that can help soothe and hydrate the eyes, providing relief from dryness, itching, and discomfort. Regular consumption of Amla or using Amla-based eye drops may alleviate the symptoms of dry eyes.

In today’s digital age, many people spend prolonged periods looking at screens, leading to eye strain. Regular consumption of Amla juice can cure eye problems such as eye strain, fatigue, discomfort, redness, swelling, and puffiness.

Amla juice is high in essential vitamins, which help our eyes to be stronger and healthier.

Papaya

Papaya is a juicy and nutritious tropical fruit with a distinct flavor that is not usually preferred by many. Papayas are a soft, fleshy fruit that can be used in a wide variety of culinary ways. Papaya is good for healthy eyes due to the presence of nutrients that help support healthy eyes. It contains antioxidants like vitamins A, C, and E, carotenoids, lutein, and Zeaxanthin that protect the eye from harmful high-energy blue light that can damage the retina of your eyes. They also protect against developing cataracts, glaucoma, and other chronic eye diseases. Antioxidants help to prevent retinal degeneration that can cause various eye diseases, while vitamin A strengthens your cornea.

Consuming this nutritious fruit every day can improve your overall vision and protect it from infections

Blueberries

Dubbed as nature’s superheroes, these mighty, violet-hued gems are a powerhouse of antioxidants, particularly anthocyanins, as well as vitamin C and E, all of which are renowned for their potential to protect eyesight and slow the progression of sight loss. Their deep blue hue is a result of anthocyanins, potent compounds that assist in maintaining healthy blood vessels in the eyes and strengthen the retina and provide extra vision protection. A regular intake of blueberries for a few months improves ocular blood flow and visual field defects. Blueberries, with their vasodilatory effects and ability to improve blood flow, contribute to this crucial aspect of ocular wellness. By enhancing circulation to the eyes, these berries promote overall eye function and may even help alleviate symptoms of conditions like glaucoma, which involves impaired blood flow to the optic nerve. Protecting the eyes from UV rays by wearing sunglasses and hats, getting regular eye exams, and effectively managing conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes are all important for maintaining optimal eye health during summertime.