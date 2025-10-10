Baby skincare myths every parent should stop believing

Parents have many worries when it comes to parenting, and the fragile skin of a baby can often be at the top of that list. There is plenty of information out there, some true, some not, that makes it sometimes difficult to determine fact from fiction. Many commonly held beliefs about babies and their care contain myths, and following them can sometimes do more harm than good. Below, we study some common misconceptions about caring for baby skin that every parent should stop believing.

Myth 1: Baby skin doesn’t need moisturiser

Some parents believe that babies don’t require moisturiser as their skin is soft by nature. But baby skin is extremely tender and can get dry very easily. A gentle, fragrance-free moisturiser applied helps maintain their skin layer and avoid dryness, irritations, and rashes.

Myth 2: The harsher the soap, the cleaner the baby

Most individuals believe that good soaps are more effective for cleaning. This is not the case with babies. Harsh soaps remove the natural oils in their skin, making it dry and irritated. Mild baby-specific cleansers are sufficient to clean your baby without damaging their skin.

Myth 3: Babies don’t need sunscreen

Some parents believe sunscreen is for grown-ups or older children. But babies’ skin can be highly sensitive to sunlight and sun exposure, damaging even for young children. For those over six months, use baby-safe sunscreen before going outside.

Myth 4: Natural oils are always safe

Although coconut oil or olive oil may seem harmless, you shouldn’t trust every oil when it comes to sharing with your baby. Some oils may irritate an allergy or trigger your baby’s skin and create a rash. Always opt for baby oils that are marked as safe, and perform a patch test prior to usage on a regular basis.

Myth 5: Baby skin care products are all the same

Most of the parents think that any lotion or baby cream will work for their child. But baby skin care products are quite different. Look for products that are hypoallergenic, aroma-free and especially for infants. Do not use adult skin care products; they contain chemicals that are very strong for your baby’s skin.

Myth 6: Baby rashes always require medication

Redness, bumps, or small rashes on a child’s skin are usually harmless and can often go away with regular care. The more cream or medicated product you use, the more you can disturb the skin. Typically, only mild cleaning, moisturising, or drying is sufficient. If the grains do not go away or worsen, then only seek medical attention.

Myth 7: Babies don’t sweat, so they don’t need skin care

Infants sweat, especially during hot weather, and their sweat can be irritating on the skin. Frequent soft washing, wearing clothes made of permeable clothing, and maintaining dryness of the skin prevent irritation and heat rash.

Final Thoughts

Care of a child’s skin is not complicated. The mystery is using gentle cleaning, moisturising and safety.

Interruption in these myths will help your child’s skin to be healthy and happy. Always remember, whenever you feel suspicious, always consult a pediatrician before applying new products.

(The writer is a Founder of CuteStory – India’s Emerging Baby Care Brand)