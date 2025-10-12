Beacon of energy

Hyderabad recently witnessed a captivating display of devotion and artistry as Shilpa Kasu exhibited her latest collection of paintings, pen-and-ink drawings, and etchings at the Chitramayee State Gallery of Art, Madhapur. The collection is a tribute to Lord Shiva, exploring the energy, synergy, and timeless presence of the deity across India and Cambodia.

Shilpa’s works capture the many forms of Lord Shiva, portraying temples that stand resilient, as well as those that have succumbed to the ravages of time or historical invasions. For the artist, Shiva holds a deeply personal significance—he embodies universality, non-judgement, and protection, offering solace to every seeker of truth.

A striking feature of the collection is the recurring golden triangle in many of the artworks, symbolizing the flowing energy and the focused protective umbrella of the divine. Complementing this motif is the crescent moon, often accompanied by flowers or leaves from trees that historically adorned the temple surroundings, evoking a sense of nature intertwined with spirituality.

Shilpa has also incorporated continuous script writing in Telugu and Tamil, inviting viewers into a meditative state, echoing the rhythm of chanting and devotion. Having completed her BFA from Tamil Nadu University of Fine Arts, she visited several of these sacred sites to absorb their history and essence, thoughtfully weaving these elements into her canvases.

Each artwork tells a story, inviting viewers not only to admire the aesthetic mastery but also to delve into the rich traditions and spiritual heritage of these temples. Shilpa Kasu’s exhibition is not merely an art display—it is an immersive journey into the heart of devotion, history, and the enduring energy of Lord Shiva.